Australian Open: Jones qualifies for first Grand Slam event

Britain’s Francesca Jones qualified for a Grand Slam for the first time with a crushing victory over Lu Jia- Jing in the final round of Australian Open qualifying. The 20-year-old beat China’s Lu 6-0 6-1 in just one hour and one minute. Jones was playing in her first overseas Grand Slam qualifying draw at the tournament in Dubai. “I’m just super happy to qualify and really looking forward to getting out to Oz,” she said. “I’ve never been before and I’m sure it’s going to be an amazing experience.” In reaching the main draw, Jones defeated former world top 30 and top 100 players Monica Niculescu and Jana Fett before her win over world number 200 Lu. Jones has ectrodactyly ectodermal dysplasia syndrome, a rare genetic condition that means she was born with three fingers and a thumb on each hand, three toes on her right foot and four toes on her left.
Related Articles
StarTimes continues UEFA Nations League broadcast today
StarTimes will on Monday (today) continue airing the 2020/21 UEFA Nations League matches live and in HD on its sports channels, as well as on StarTimes ON streaming application. Since the return of the competition, fans have enjoyed exciting encounter between maiden winner Portugal and the 2018 World Cup runnersup, Croatia with other games […]
NBA names Victor Williams CEO of NBA Africa
The National Basketball Association (NBA) (www.NBA.com) on Monday named Victor Williams CEO of NBA Africa, effective Aug. 17, 2020, it was announced by NBA Commissioner Adam Silver. Williams, an accomplished investment banking executive with extensive experience growing businesses across the U.S. and Africa, will be based in the league’s Johannesburg office and report to […]
EPL: Liverpool go second with impressive Foxes’ win
*10-man Arsenal hold Leeds; wins for W’Ham, Everton Liverpool moved up to second in the Premier League with an assured win over Leicester at Anfield. A Jonny Evans own goal, Diogo Jota’s glanced finish and Roberto Firmino’s late header ensured a comfortable evening for the Reds despite the absence of several key players. Tottenham remain […]
