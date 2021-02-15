Australian Open: Medvedev reaches q’finals

…as Pegula stuns Svitolina

Fourth seed Daniil Medvedev cruised into the Australian Open quarter-finals with a straight-set victory over American Mackenzie McDonald.

The Russian saw off the world number 192 in one hour and 29 minutes, winning 6-4 6-2 6-3 on Margaret Court Arena, reports the BBC.

“I want more all the time, but step by step, so this is amazing,” said Medvedev, who has now won 18 consecutive matches.

He will face compatriot Andrey Rublev in the last eight at Melbourne Park.

Seventh seed Rublev was leading 6-2 7-6 (7-3) when Norwegian opponent Casper Ruud retired with an injury.

It means there are three Russian men in the quarter-finals of a Grand Slam for the first time in the Open era, with qualifier Aslan Karatsev also reaching the last eight.

No Russian male has won a Grand Slam since Marat Safin in Melbourne in 2005.

Meanwhile, American Jessica Pegula produced a shock win to knock out fifth seed Elina Svitolina and reach the quarter-finals of the Australian Open in Melbourne.

The world number 61 won 6-3 3-6 6-3 on Rod Laver Arena to reach the last eight of a Grand Slam for the first time.

The 26-year-old will face fellow American Jennifer Brady, who beat Croatia’s Donna Vekic 6-1 7-5.

“I feel good, everything feels pretty solid, so I’m just going take that to the next match,” said Pegula.

“I’m just happy that I’m competing well, hitting well, moving well.”

Pegula had already seen off two-time winner and 12th seed Victoria Azarenka in the opening round and reaches the last 16 without dropping a set.

