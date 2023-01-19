Australian Open: ‘Mentally destroyed’ Nadal rues second round exit

Crashing out in the second round of the 2023 Australian Open was not what many people would have predicted for Rafael Nadal, who actually is the defending champion. Permutations have been made, and it is clear Nadal will avoid Novak Djokovic till the final. Unfortunately, that epic final is not happening, at least not this year. Speaking after his shock exit, the injured Rafael Nadal says he is “mentally destroyed” after his title defence came to an end in the second round. Spaniard Nadal struggled with a left hip problem as he fell to a 6-4 6-3 7-5 defeat by American Mackenzie McDonald. The 36-year-old said he was carrying the injury before the match but the pain had been “nothing like today”. “I really hope that it doesn’t put me out of the court for a long time,” Nadal said.

“It’s not only the recovery. It’s all the amount of work that you need to put together to come back at a decent level. “I went through this process too many times in my career, and I am ready to keep doing it. I think, but that’s not easy.” Speaking further at his postmatch news conference, 22-time Grand Slam champion Nadal said he felt he “cannot move” after his earliest exit at a Grand Slam since the 2016 Australian Open, when he was eliminated in the first round. “[I] just can’t say that I am not destroyed mentally at this time, because I will be lying,” he said. Nadal was trailing by a set and a break when he pulled up with the injury, taking a medical timeout towards the end of the second set before continuing.

