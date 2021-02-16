Australian Open: Nadal, others zoom into quarters

Former champion Rafael Nadal and fourth seed Danii l Medv e d e v both cruised into the Australian Open quarterfinals.

Spaniard Nadal, the 2009 winner and number two seed, gained a routine 6-3 6-4 6-2 win over Italy’s 16th seed Fabio Fognini at Melbourne Park. Nadal will face Stefanos Tsitsipas in the last eight on Wednesday.

The Greek fifth seed was handed a walkover win in round four after Matteo Berrettini of Italy had to withdraw because of an abdominal injury.

Tsitsipas had been due to play ninth seed Berrettini in the final game on Rod Laver Arena on Monday. “I have had a problem with my abs and I spoke to the doctors and they told me it could just get worse,” said Berrettini, 24. “I’m not 100% and me and my team decided it was not worth the risk to play.”

Nadal’s victory means he has reached a Grand Slam quarter-final for the 43rd time, going on to win 20 titles, although his only success in Melbourne was 12 years ago over Roger Federer.

He came into this tournament with a back injury, having withdrawn from the ATP Cup earlier this month, but has not dropped a set in his four matches. Fognini, 33, was playing in the fourth round for the fourth time in eight years but, apart from a break of serve in the second set which Nadal immediately broke back from, was unable to put the Spaniard under pressure.

