Manchester City returned to winning ways in style by thrashing hapless Newcastle at Etihad Stadium. Pep Guardiola’s side were surprisingly beaten at Southampton in their previous Premier League game but two goals in the opening 20 minutes against the Magpies effectively settled this contest. Gabriel Jesus ended his nine-game goal drought by converting from […]

Ex-international Tijani Babangida has berated the Nigeria Football Federation for the treatment meted out at his former national teammate Finidi George regarding the national U-17 team Golden Eaglets. The federation last Friday announced appointments into various junior national teams including the vacant post in the Golden Eaglets. Finidi was roundly touted for the […]

Serena Williams broke down in tears before cutting short her post-match news conference after losing 6-3 6-4 to Naomi Osaka in the Australian Open semi-finals on Thursday. The defeat ended Williams’ bid for a record-equalling 24th Grand Slam title, reports Reuters. “It was a big error day for me today,” the 39-year-old told reporters after the match at Rod Laver Arena. Asked if it was just a bad day at the office, Williams said: “I don’t know. I’m done,” before leaving the room in tears.

Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica