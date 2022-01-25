Australian Open: Tsitsipas battles to five-set win over Fritz

Greek fourth seed Stefanos Tsitsipas battled to a thrilling five-set victory over American Taylor Fritz to reach the Australian Open quarter-finals.

The 23-year-old twice came from behind to record a 4-6 6-4 4-6 6-3 6-4 win shortly after midnight in Melbourne. It will be a third Australian Open quarter-final for 2021 French Open finalist Tsitsipas as he continues his bid for a first major title. He will meet Italian 11th seed Jannik Sinner in the last eight.

Sinner, whoisthroughtotheAustralian Open quarter-finals for the first time, defeated Australian 32nd seed Alex de Minaur 7-6 (7-3) 6-3 6-4. World number four Tsitsipas, who had surgery on his right elbow in November, had to show fight and resilience to overcome Fritz in the American’s first major fourth-round appearance.

The 20th seed was not short on confidence following a five-set victory over Spanish 15th seed Roberto Bautista Agut in the previous round and brought up the first break points of the contest on Rod Laver Arena in the fifth game

