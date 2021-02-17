Sports

Australian Open: Tsitsipas knocks out Nadal in thriller

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

Rafael Nadal saw his bid for a 21st Grand Slam title end as Greek fifth seed Stefanos Tsitsipas fought back from two sets down to reach the Australian Open semi-finals.

The Spanish second seed was stunned as Tsitsipas claimed a 3-6 2-6 7-6 (7-4) 6-4 7-5 victory in Melbourne.

Tsitsipas, 22, broke out into a huge smile, almost in disbelief, after converting his third match point, reports the BBC.

Tsitsipas will face Russia’s Daniil Medvedev in Friday’s semi-final.

Fourth seed Medvedev beat compatriot Andrey Rublev to reach the last four at the Australian Open for the first time.

The 25-year-old won 7-5 6-3 6-2 as his childhood friend Rublev, who was seeded seventh, struggled in the 29C temperatures at Melbourne Park.

ATP Finals champion Medvedev now puts a 19-match unbeaten streak on the line against Tsitsipas, who needed over four hours to overcome Nadal.

“I’m speechless, I have no words to describe what just happened on court,” said Tsitsipas, who was still out of breath in his on-court interview.

“My tennis speaks for itself. It is an unbelievable feeling to fight at such a level and give it my all on the court.

“I started very nervous, I won’t lie. I don’t know what happened after the third set. I flew like a little bird.

“Everything worked for me and the feelings are indescribable.”

By beating Rublev – one of the most in-form players on the ATP Tour over the past year – Medvedev extended his run of wins against top-10 players to 11 matches.

The Russian pair were closely matched in a competitive first set, trading breaks before Medvedev took the opener as 23-year-old Rublev was broken to love.

Rublev particularly struggled with the humidity, at one point sitting down on his box of towels after a gruelling 43-shot rally.

Both players were breathing deeply as the match progressed but it was Medvedev, who has improved his fitness in his rise to the top 10, who dealt with the conditions better.

Medvedev sealed victory on his first match point to reach his third career Grand Slam semi-final, although there was a slight concern when he called for the trainer at the end of the match after getting cramp in his left thigh.

“It was one of the best matches I’ve played lately,” Medvedev said. “This match is really unbelievable.”

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Reporter

Related Articles
Sports

Ayodele plans big for sports in Ekiti

Posted on Author Charles Ogundiya

Newly-appointed chairman of Ekiti State Sports Council, Isaac Ayodele, has assured sports enthusiasts in the state of good future for sports. In a bid to further reposition sports in Ekiti State for effective delivery, the state Governor, Dr. Kayode Fayemi, approved the appointment of Ayodele as Chairman of the Sports Council. Speaking with our correspondent, […]
Sports

EPL: In-form El Ghazi earns Aston Villa draw at Chelsea

Posted on Author Reporter

…as ‘Apoplectic’ half-time team talk sparks Palace in draw with Leicester Anwar El Ghazi scored his fifth goal in as many games as Aston Villa came from behind to earn a point against Chelsea in the Premier League at Stamford Bridge. Villa were trailing to an Olivier Giroud header when El Ghazi headed a second-half […]
Sports

Turkish Women’s Cup: Falcons’ coach shuns Oparanozie

Posted on Author Segun Bailey

The Super Falcons have again overlooked former captain Desire Oparanozie from their latest squad, while Sevilla forward Toni Payne has been called up by new coach Randy Waldrum for the Turkish Women’s Cup. Oparanozie fell out with top officials after she allegedly led a pay strike at the World Cup in France. She was subsequently […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica