Australia's central bank launches digital currency pilot

Australia’s central bank, the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA), has announced that it would carry out a year-long pilot project to explore “innovative use cases and business models” for a Central Bank Digital Currency ( CBDC) and gain a better understanding of technological, legal and regulatory considerations. According to a statement, the RBA will partner with the Digital Finance Cooperative Research Centre (DFCRC), a government-backed industry group, for the project, which will invite industry players to develop “specific use cases” that demonstrate how a CBDC could provide innovative payment and settlement services to households and businesses. The result of the pilot will inform on-going research into the desirability and feasibility of a CBDC in Australia, the RBA said.

“This project is an important next step in our research on CBDC,” RBA Deputy Governor Michele Bullock, said in the statement. “We are looking forward to engaging with a wide range of industry participants to better understand the potential benefits a CBDC could bring to Australia,” he noted. About 100 countries are considering rolling out CBDCs, according to the International Monetary Fund (IMF), with a number of jurisdictions, including Bahamas, Nigeria and China already distributing their digital currencies among the public.

President Muhammadu Buhari launched the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN)’s digital currency, known as the eNaira, thus making Nigeria the first African country and the second in the world, after the Bahamas to issue a CBDC. CBDC proponents say the nascent technology will allow for faster and cheaper transactions, promote financial inclusion, and give central banks greater flexibility in monetary policy. While sharing some similarities with cryptocurrencies, CBDCs differ from digital tokens like Bitcoin as they are controlled by a central authority. Cryptocurrencies operate on peer-to-peer networks known as blockchains, which are decentralised so that no single person or group exerts control.

 

