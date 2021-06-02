News

Australia’s Victoria extends Melbourne COVID-19 lockdown for 2nd week

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

Australia’s Victoria state on Wednesday extended a snap COVID-19 lockdown for a second week in Melbourne in a bid to contain an outbreak of the highly contagious virus strain first detected in India, but will ease some restrictions in other regions.
Victoria, Australia’s second-most populous state, was plunged into lockdown last Thursday, initially until June 3, after the first locally acquired cases were detected in three months, infections rose steadily and close contacts reached several thousand, reports Reuters.
“If we let this thing run its course, it will explode,” Victoria state Acting Premier James Merlino told reporters in Melbourne on Wednesday. “This variant of concern will become uncontrollable and people will die.”
“No-one … wants to repeat last winter,” he said, referring to one of the world’s strictest and longest lockdowns imposed in Victoria last winter to contain a second wave of COVID-19. More than 800 people died in the state’s outbreak, accounting for roughly 90% of Australia’s total deaths since the pandemic began.
Snap lockdowns, regional border restrictions and tough social distancing rules have largely helped Australia to suppress all prior outbreaks and keep its COVID-19 numbers relatively low at just over 30,100 cases and 910 deaths.
Though Victoria has been reporting daily cases in single digits since the lockdown was imposed, officials fear the strain of the virus in the latest outbreak could be spread even through minimal contact. Six new locally acquired cases were reported on Wednesday, versus nine a day earlier, taking the total infections in the latest outbreak to 60.
Health authorities have said the strain could only take one day to pass from person to person, compared with earlier strains where transmission could take about five or six days of contact.
For now, Melbourne’s five million residents face a second week of only being allowed to leave home for essential work, healthcare, grocery shopping, exercise or to get a coronavirus vaccination.
But this restriction will likely be relaxed for people in other regions in the state – depending on any local transmission in the next 24 hours – though other anti-virus measures like mandatory mask-wearing will remain in place.
Authorities have said the latest outbreak has been traced back to a traveller who returned from overseas. The person left hotel quarantine in South Australia state after testing negative, but later tested positive in Melbourne.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Reporter

Related Articles
News

Ortom: I’ll lead #EndSARS protest if Benue people agree

Posted on Author Cephas Iorhemen Makurdi

Cephas Iorhemen Makurdi B enue State Governor, Samuel Ortom, yesterday indicated his preparedness to lead the nationwide #EndSARS protest by youths in the state if his people agreed with him to do so. Governor Ortom, who stated this while fielding questions from journalists at the Government House, said as a democratically elected governor, he believed […]
News

NAWOJ, stakeholders parley on gender equality in proposed PIB

Posted on Author Adewumi Ademiju Ado – Ekiti

  The Nigeria Association of Women Journalists (NAWOJ) and some major stakeholders yesterday in Lagos converged to deliberate on how gender equality should be properly enshrined in the proposed Petroleum Industry Bill (PIB) currently before the National Assembly.   The stakeholders at the policy dialogue, comprising women journalists, media personalities, technocrats and academics, stated that […]
News

NUC partners Nigerian scientists abroad on biomedical research

Posted on Author Regina Otokpa

The National Universities Commission (NUC) has revealed ongoing efforts with the Nigeria Diaspora Biomedical Research Group, to build the capacity of Nigerian scientists on biomedical research, with the view of finding a sustainable solution for COVID-19. Also, Nigerian researchers would equally receive training on grant-writing proposals to access funds at the Tertiary Education Trust Fund, […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica