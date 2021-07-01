Health

Author assures persons with disability of attaining life fulfillment

Author of ‘Are You Satisfied – Five Hidden Secrets of living a life of Fulfillment,’ Mr. Rukome Emmanuel Otuoniyo, has advised physically challenged Nigerians to be hopeful for a better future. Speaking at the launch of his book in Lagos recently, Otuoniyo, through video speech, said that he knows many physically challenged people are not satisfied with themselves, but encouraged them to strive to be the best they can be despite all odds .

Otuoniyo, a cerebral palsy patient said that he passed through challenges in an unconducive environment and did not know what to do with his life but at a time, he was able to find out what his mission is all about. According to the author, the words of his mother was like a pencil in God’s hands encouraging him to strive to accomplish his mission.

Otuoniyo said that the book he wrote helped people to discover their corporate life and destiny in life. “This is an opportunity to share my experience in this book. Are you Satisfied?. I am,” saying, if you are not satisfied where you are, then you need to strive for more to achieve your dream in life.

It is very important, you know who you are, and it is the beginning of your strength. Who are you outside your accomplishments, outside the money in your account, outside your spouse or children, outside your bags and shoes? If you can honestly answer these questions then your life will surely be fulfilled.

The Master of Ceremony, who is the Special Adviser to the Governor of Lagos State on People With Disability, Mrs. Adenike Oyetunde Lawal, commended the author for putting up such a wonderful book. The chairperson of the event, President Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industry ( LCCI), Mrs. Toki Mabogunje, also commended the author for writing a book in his condition, saying that he is a role model to others. The book reviewer, Dr. Kumbi Wuraola, said the book was informative, educative, and written in simple English, which can be read and understood by all ages.

