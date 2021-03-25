News

Author laments unending pupils abduction

Posted on Author Tony Okuyeme Comment(0)

A children’s book author, Mr. Anote Ajeluorou, has lamented increasing rate at which school children were being abducted in northern states of Niger, Zamfara, Katsina and Kaduna. According to him, the ugly trendmustbehaltedatoncesoas not to truncate the education of theNigerianchildwhileblaming PresidentMuhammaduBuhariledadministrationforthewoeful state of affairs in the country, arguing that never before in Nigeria’s historydidthings degenerate tothissorrystate. Ajeluorou, who is the author of acclaimed children’s book, ‘Igho Goes to Farm,’ said while reacting to the spate of kidnappings of school children in Jengebe, Kankara, and Kangara in Katsina, Zamfara and Niger and Kaduna States that the sad situation was capable of worsening the outof- school children scenario plaguing the north by adding to the already large numbers put at over 13 million.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

COVID-19 Fumigation: RATTAWU seeks protection of environment, work places

Posted on Author Regina Otokpa

Disturbed over possible effects the unavoidable fumigation of public places occasioned by the COVID-19 pandemic may portend, the Radio Television Theatre and Arts Workers Union of Nigeria (RATTAWU), has called for adequate protection of the environment and workplaces. A statement signed by the President RATTAWU, Kabir Tsanni and the General Secretary of the Union, Akpausoh […]

arewa consultative forum acf
News Top Stories

Disintegration: Watch your utterances –ACF warns Osinbajo

Posted on Author Baba Negedu Kaduna

•Those who want to split Nigeria should come out clearly –Junaid      Following his reported comments that Nigeria needs prayers to avoid disintegration, the apex Northern socio cultural organisation, the Arewa Consultative Forum (ACF) has warned Vice President Yemi Osinbajo to watch his words.   ACF told Sunday Telegraph that while they agreed that […]
News

Senate to Buhari: Present 2021 budget by September

Posted on Author Chukwu David

The Senate, yesterday, urged President Muhammadu Buhari, to ensure early presentation of the 2021 appropriation bill to the National Assembly, to facilitate timely passage of the budget. The Senate also expressed its desire and readiness to receive the 2021 fiscal estimates by the end of September, so that the National Assembly could pass the bill […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica