Author laments unending pupils abduction

A children’s book author, Mr. Anote Ajeluorou, has lamented increasing rate at which school children were being abducted in northern states of Niger, Zamfara, Katsina and Kaduna. According to him, the ugly trendmustbehaltedatoncesoas not to truncate the education of theNigerianchildwhileblaming PresidentMuhammaduBuhariledadministrationforthewoeful state of affairs in the country, arguing that never before in Nigeria’s historydidthings degenerate tothissorrystate. Ajeluorou, who is the author of acclaimed children’s book, ‘Igho Goes to Farm,’ said while reacting to the spate of kidnappings of school children in Jengebe, Kankara, and Kangara in Katsina, Zamfara and Niger and Kaduna States that the sad situation was capable of worsening the outof- school children scenario plaguing the north by adding to the already large numbers put at over 13 million.

