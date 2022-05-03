News

Author To Nigerian Workers: Always prepare for retirement

Posted on

As Nigerian workers join their counterparts across the world in celebrating International Workers Day, a researcher and author, Alfred Oyaghire, has advised them to prepare for their retirement.

 

Speaking at the launch of his latest book titled, ‘Answer To Retirement Questions,’ Oyaghire said it is unfortunate that so many civil and public servants are retiring into penury. He said: “It’s heartbreaking to read, hear and see on a daily basis the deplorable state of most retirees.

 

Retirement is a journey for everyone. “It’s a stage in life when our perceived invincibility is debunked. We become too vulnerable and exposed to the dangers of the real world.

 

“For some, the scale of destitution is unpardonable. For everything, there is a cause. It is the principle of cause and effect, or sowing and reaping.

 

“There is a way to a better life in retirement. While some are dying in queues, waiting for their pension, there are others who are living a fulfilled life of abundance in theirs. And I ask, Why not you?

 

“This and so many more are the reasons for this book. Find how to retire well. You don’t need to be on the queue if you don’t want to. There is a way, and you will find it in this book: it is the Answer to your retirement questions.

 

“I asked myself: Is retirement a curse or a blessing. Why do most people dread this word, retirement? Supposed respectable men and women have had to alter their ages just to remain in service far beyond the stipulated period.

 

This fear of retirement is so inherent that most folks prefer not to talk about it.

 

“In a bid to understand this fear, no one could offer me a satisfactory explanation why men fear what should be admired like a beautiful pearl.

 

“Then I embarked on a hunt for an answer, I researched into it, since retirement is a one jacket fits all, I wanted to know if mine will end in a similar manner, and if there was any way I could alter the trajectory.

“The result was rather mind-boggling. I found that so many lack a sense of direction when it comes to their retirement.” Oyaghire regretted the awful pension system in the country and that many retirees have limited information on the workings of the pension system.

 

“The state of Nigerian pension administration leaves a little to be admired. And none of the retirees or intending ones will say they are oblivious of the chaotic state of the pension system. “But then, many still build their entire life after retirement around it.

 

The pension system is an untrusted driver, and whoever does ride with it, is on a journey to the abyss, and such person cannot claim innocence,” he said.

 

