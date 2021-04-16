Authorities arrest 7 security personnel in Zamfara State over links with bandits

Zamfara State government has confirmed the arrest of seven security personnel who have been aiding and abetting banditry activities in the state.

The Commissioner for Information, Ibrahim Dosara, made this known, while addressing journalists in Gusau, the Zamfara State capital.

He said the security personnel in question have been sharing military intelligence, military camouflage and ammunition, among other logistics.

Dosara said, the suspected security personnel have been sabotaging the military and security operations, by sharing military intelligence, supplying arms, ammunition, military uniforms and other facilities to the bandits, to frustrate the ongoing operations in the State.

He said, one of the suspects was caught in possession of 20 rounds of 62 mm live ammunition at the point of handing them over to a buyer, one KabiruBashiru, of Maniya village after receiving an advanced payment of N100,000.

The second suspect was also caught by detectives, supplying military uniforms, kits, nine military body armour and bulletproof jackets, four sets of military camouflage uniforms and five pairs of military hand gloves, among others.

The Zamfara State Government also called on President Muhammadu Buhari to redeem the pledge to deploy 6,000 troops to the state, to flush out the bandits terrorising the various communities in the state.

The Zamfara State Government commended the efforts of all security operatives in the ongoing war to dislodge the bandits and other criminal elements in the state.

