Authur Eze urges Buhari not to be distracted by separatists’ agitations

…seeks govt. patronage for NSPMC

Oil tycoon, Prince Arthur Eze, has urged President Muhammadu Buhari to stay focused and resist distractions from the agitations of separatists in some parts of the country. Eze gave this advice to the President during a private visit to him at the Presidential Villa on Tuesday night.

The philanthropist said this at a time when some persons from the South West and South East, dissatisfied with happenings in the country, are agitating for secession. While the elements in the South West are calling for the creation of Oodua Republic, their South East counterparts are agitating for the exit of the region from Nigeria with the creation of Republic of Biafra.

Eze, according to a release by a Presidential spokesman, Femi Adesina, at the meeting, lauded Buhari for the infrastructural development in the South East, particularly the second Niger Bridge, which has attained about 70% completion and slated for commissioning before the end of 2022. The businessman urged Nigerians to always preach peace as against hate, and draw lessons from countries suffering the effect of war. While pledging loyalty and commitment to the unity, peace and indivisibility of Nigeria, Eze said: “There are countless Igbos scattered around the nooks and crannies of Nigeria, who live happily in peace, and do their legitimate businesses without complaint of marginalization. “No matter what, let’s tolerate one another and always embrace the spirit of peace, forgiveness and reconciliation. God that brought us together has not made a mistake.

I have no other country than Nigeria, let’s join hands and solve our problems ourselves.” He commended the President on the successes recorded in the North East where Boko Haram fighters are surrendering in droves, urging more efforts in the NorthWest against bandits and other criminals. Eze advised the government to give more opportunities to local outfits like the Nigerian Security Printing and Minting Corporation, to print election ballot papers, sensitive security documents, certificates, local, state and Federal Government revenue and treasury receipts, passports, and others, since it had the capacity to do so. The President, in turn, thanked Eze for visiting and for his good wishes for the country and government at all times.

