Autism can be detected during toddlerhood

A new research led by the University of Cambridge in the United Kingdom (UK) suggested that autism can be detected at 18-30 months using the Quantitative Checklist for Autism in Toddlers (Q-CHAT). According to the results of the new study published in ‘The BMJ Paediatrics Open’, it is not possible to identify every child at a young age who will later be diagnosed as autistic.

The team at the Autism Research Centre in Cambridge conducted a prospective population screening study of nearly 4,000 toddlers using a parent-report instrument they developed, called the Quantitative Checklist for Autism in Toddlers (Q-CHAT). Toddlers were screened at 18 months and followed up at four years. Autism is a serious developmental disorder that impairs the ability to communicate and interact. Autism spectrum disorder impacts the nervous system.

The range and severity of symptoms can vary widely. Common symptoms include difficulty with communication, difficulty with social interactions, obsessive interests and repetitive behaviours, but early recognition, as well as behavioural, educational and family therapies may reduce symptoms and support development and learning. The Q-CHAT is a revision of the original CHAT first published by the same authors in the 1990s. It retains the key items but includes additional items that examine language development, repetitive and sensory behaviours, as well as other aspects of social communication behaviour. Each of the 25 items contains a range of response options, allowing for the endorsement of a reduced rate of key behaviours. In effect, this ‘dimensionalises’ each item (using a five-point scale of frequency), allowing for variability in responses and a better understanding of the distributions across the specific traits.

The revision was motivated by trying to improve on the accuracy of screening toddlers for autism. In the new research, in phase one, 13,070 caregivers were invited to complete the Q-CHAT about their child at 18-30 months. 3,770 caregivers returned the Q-CHAT, of whom 121 were invited for an autism diagnostic assessment. In phase two, the sample was followedupwhenthechildrenwere 4, using the Childhood Autism Screening Test (CAST), and a checklist enquiring whether any of thechildrenhadbeenreferred or diagnosed with any developmental conditions, including autism. Autism assessments were made using internationally recognized methods.

The sensitivity (the proportion of autistic children correctly identified by the Q-CHAT as being autistic) of the Q-CHAT in predicting autism at phase two is 44 per cent, and the specificity (the proportion of children who are not autistic and who are correctly identified by the Q-CHAT as not being autistic) is 98 per cent. Results also showed that the ‘positive predictive value’ (the proportion whose screened positive on the Q-CHAT who were found to be autistic) is 28 per cent .

