Autism: How son’s diagnosis helped father discover his

Experts in autism and other developmental challenges often advocate that early diagnosis and intervention were best for the growth of affected children, the surprise diagnosis of Rapper and Autism Support Specialist, John Paul Horsley didn’t happen until it was accidentally detected at the age of 37.

This was unveiled while the rapper related his experiences during the GTCO’s 12th Annual Autism Conference which was held in Lagos from August 29 to 30. Speaking at the 2022 conference, Horsley who was born in Ghana as the last of seven children before relocating with his family to America, recounted his childhood experience as the usual. At some point, he said, he noticed some of the teachers beginning to regard him differently. And so he himself began to feel different. “I didn’t really make friends or speak in school at all,” he said.

After the success of his career and his music band ‘Big Brovaz,’ Horsley yearned for a big family of his own. With his first son Richard Michael, Horsley described the dreams and aspirations that accompanied his arrival. “I figured because I was in the entertainment industry, he would be an entertainer as well. He would be out speaking with people.” This was not the case, because even as Richard was seemingly hitting all of his developmental markers, he would soon be diagnosed with autism. The diagnosis, according to Horsley, brought forth a new drive in him. “I started learning about early interventions.

I wanted to find the best way to teach my son how to move forward,” he said. “And by way of doing that I knew I was going to become other things.” Horsley went on to become a teacher to autistic children. He now works at the National Autism Unit of the Royal Bethlem Hospital in London, helping adults with autism and other mental health conditions. Horsley got his own diagnosis at the age of 37, during the production of a Channel 4 documentary called ‘Are you Autistic?’ He spoke of the similarities in his son’s diagnosis and his own behaviours. “They said he has hyper mobile limbs and I said to myself, that’s good—I also have hyper mobile limbs.

Then they said he has really sensitive hearing; I said that must be a good thing because I also have very sensitive hearing. Everywhere along this diagnosis process, I had those exact symptoms. But I’m a very successful person. Autism cannot be the worst thing in the world at all.” In his opinion, his autism along with experiences with his two autistic children, gives him an edge in his area of work. “Having autism allows me empathise with my patients or students,” he said. “I’m probably highfunctioning, so I’ve been diagnosed with a condition called Asperger’s syndrome which is high-functioning autism.

My son Richard is what I would call profoundly autistic.” His son’s ‘profound autism’ however makes him extremely sensitive to sensory and visual stimulus, but that was a challenge Horsley as a loving father would rise up to. “We gathered around as a family and did things as normal. We went to the parks, we went to the zoos, we went to every single thing I thought a child should be experiencing. He therefore said, “If you have an autistic child, don’t keep them at home. Take them outside. Make sure they’re having the normal experiences. Every child that is developing needs the same developmental opportunity at the end of the day.”

