Health

Autism: How son’s diagnosis helped father discover his

Posted on Author Adesire Tamilore Comment(0)

Experts in autism and other developmental challenges often advocate that early diagnosis and intervention were best for the growth of affected children, the surprise diagnosis of Rapper and Autism Support Specialist, John Paul Horsley didn’t happen until it was accidentally detected at the age of 37.

This was unveiled while the rapper related his experiences during the GTCO’s 12th Annual Autism Conference which was held in Lagos from August 29 to 30. Speaking at the 2022 conference, Horsley who was born in Ghana as the last of seven children before relocating with his family to America, recounted his childhood experience as the usual. At some point, he said, he noticed some of the teachers beginning to regard him differently. And so he himself began to feel different. “I didn’t really make friends or speak in school at all,” he said.

After the success of his career and his music band ‘Big Brovaz,’ Horsley yearned for a big family of his own. With his first son Richard Michael, Horsley described the dreams and aspirations that accompanied his arrival. “I figured because I was in the entertainment industry, he would be an entertainer as well. He would be out speaking with people.” This was not the case, because even as Richard was seemingly hitting all of his developmental markers, he would soon be diagnosed with autism. The diagnosis, according to Horsley, brought forth a new drive in him. “I started learning about early interventions.

I wanted to find the best way to teach my son how to move forward,” he said. “And by way of doing that I knew I was going to become other things.” Horsley went on to become a teacher to autistic children. He now works at the National Autism Unit of the Royal Bethlem Hospital in London, helping adults with autism and other mental health conditions. Horsley got his own diagnosis at the age of 37, during the production of a Channel 4 documentary called ‘Are you Autistic?’ He spoke of the similarities in his son’s diagnosis and his own behaviours. “They said he has hyper mobile limbs and I said to myself, that’s good—I also have hyper mobile limbs.

Then they said he has really sensitive hearing; I said that must be a good thing because I also have very sensitive hearing. Everywhere along this diagnosis process, I had those exact symptoms. But I’m a very successful person. Autism cannot be the worst thing in the world at all.” In his opinion, his autism along with experiences with his two autistic children, gives him an edge in his area of work. “Having autism allows me empathise with my patients or students,” he said. “I’m probably highfunctioning, so I’ve been diagnosed with a condition called Asperger’s syndrome which is high-functioning autism.

My son Richard is what I would call profoundly autistic.” His son’s ‘profound autism’ however makes him extremely sensitive to sensory and visual stimulus, but that was a challenge Horsley as a loving father would rise up to. “We gathered around as a family and did things as normal. We went to the parks, we went to the zoos, we went to every single thing I thought a child should be experiencing. He therefore said, “If you have an autistic child, don’t keep them at home. Take them outside. Make sure they’re having the normal experiences. Every child that is developing needs the same developmental opportunity at the end of the day.”

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Health

Dozens of Australian companies fined for trying to profit from Covid crisis

Posted on Author Reporter

  Australia’s health regulator has fined dozens of companies more than $800,000 for unlawfully advertising or illegally importing health products to profit from the pandemic. One business was fined for trying to sell a “bionic air plasma” machine it claimed could prevent Covid-19 for elderly patients. Therapeutic Goods Administration data provided to Guardian Australia shows […]
Health

NPHCDA inspects 699,760 AstraZeneca vaccines donated by UK

Posted on Author Regina Otokpa,

The National Primary Health Care Development Agency (NPHCDA) has inspected 699,760 doses of Oxford AstraZeneca vaccines, donated to the country by the United Kingdom to further deepen efforts to contain the COVID-19 pandemic. The Executive Director, NPHCDA, Dr. Faisal Shuaib, who inspected the vaccines at the National Strategic Cold Store on Tuesday in Abuja, said […]
Health Top Stories

‘Prediabetes poses threat to brain health

Posted on Author Appolonia Adeyemi

Researchers in Britain said ‘prediabetes’ – where blood sugar levels are high but not yet tipped over into full-blown diabetes – might pose a threat to brain health.   These are the results of a new study published online in the journal ‘Diabetes, Obesity and Metabolism’. The study lead author Victoria Garfield said,   “As […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica