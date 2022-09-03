Autism: Local tools helpful for mass screening of sufferers – Researcher

A consultant psychiatrist at the Federal Neuropsychiatric Hospital, Enugu, Dr. Muideen Bakare, has raised hope that children and adults living with autism in the country will soon get the benefits of locally made tools and devices that could diagnose the condition. Bakare stated that such was needed as a means of paving the way for early and proper management of the disorder. He disclosed that he and other researchers were currently working on developing those gadgets locally to meet the needs of autistic population, the majority of whom face delayed diagnosis while the condition is never diagnosed in some throughout their lifetime. . Bakare spoke during a presentation at the 12th Annual Autism Conference organised by the Guaranty Trust Bank (GTB) now known as GTCO Plc.

The event which was held in Lagos recently attracted local and international experts who facilitated several sessions for persons with autism spectrum disorders (ASDs) and their relations, aimed to create inclusion. According to Bakare to do an assessment that can diagnose autism, one needs tools but he noted that available tools are foreign and the users in local settings such as Nigeria, require licenses which are not affordable and expensive.

