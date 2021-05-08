Auto accident claims 8 lives, injures 5 in Niger

Atleast eight persons were killed and five injured in an auto crash at Kwana Bokwai along Minna-Lambatta road in Niger State on Friday night.

The crash, according to eyewitness accounts, involved a Kastina-bound commercial Volkswagen Sharon bus with registration Number BUU 150ZL and conveying 13 adults, all male from Minna to Katsina State.

According to the Federal Road Safety Corps Officer In-charge FRSC Outpost in Lambata, Route Commander Babatunde Onemola, the cause of the crash was as a result of burst tyre and loss of control.

The Rescue officers of the FRSC Lambata Outpost, who carried out the rescue midnight, disclosed that 13 people were involved saying that seven died on the spot while one died at the Federal Medical Center (FMC) extension, Gawu Babangida.

As at the time of filing this report, it was learnt that the five others who sustained various degrees of injuries are still on admission in the hospital.

Like this: Like Loading...