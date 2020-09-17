Auto accidents claim 13 lives on Ilorin- Jebba-Mokwa Highway

Two separate motor accidents along Ilorin-Jebba-Mokwa highway reportedly claimed the lives of 13 persons.

Eight survivors of the accidents are said to be receiving treatment at private hospitals in Bode Saadu in Moro Local Government Area of Kwara State.

The remains of those that lost their lives in the auto accidents, it was learnt, have been deposited at the mortuary of the University of Ilorin Teaching Hospital (UITH), Ilorin.

It was gathered that the two crashes involved two 18-passenger Hiace buses, one travelling to Lagos while the other one was heading to Sokoto.

It was gathered that the one coming from Lagos rammed into a stationary trailer, while the second bus veered off the road on its way from the northern part of the country, due to impact of the accident.

Kwara State Sector Commander of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Gbenga Owoade confirmed the incident, blaming the fatal auto crashes on carelessness on the parts of the drivers.

“In the first one, we had 11 people that died instantly on the spot. Two persons died in the second crash, while one of the two corpses had been taken away by family members of the deceased,” he added.

