Auto crash claims 12 lives in Kwara

Twelve persons have been reportedly killed in a fatal crash along the Ilorin-Ogbomoso Expressway.

According to the Kwara Sector Commander of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Jonathan Owoade, the fatal crash occurred on Saturday, saying it was as a result of route violation, speed limit violation, and loss of control on the part of one the drivers.

The Sector Commander said the crash involved a white commercial Toyota Hummer Bus without a registration number plate and a white commercial Volvo Trailer also without number plates, adding that 18 persons were involved in the crash; six persons were injured while 12 persons lost their lives.

He said: “This morning we were informed of the unfortunate crash which occurred on the Ilorin-Ogbomoso Expressway at a location called Ote.

“It was a fatal crash which happened at about 6:20am, 18 persons were involved, six sustained various degrees of burns and sadly 12 of them lost their lives and were burnt beyond recognition.

“The injured victims and the corpses have been taken to the University of Ilorin Teaching Hospital.”

