Auto crash claims 2 policemen in Ekiti

A fatal motor accident yesterday involving a Tipper truck and a motorbike in Ado Ekiti, the Ekiti State capital, left two policemen dead.

The incident occurred at Adebayo area of Ado Ekiti metropolis and the victims were said to be travelling on the Ado-Ifaki dual carriage way. Speaking with journalists via telephone, yesterday, the Police Public Relations Officer, Ekiti State

Command, DSP Sunday Abutu, said the two policemen were coming to Ado Ekiti on a bike when the tipper’s driver, who was negotiating a diversion due to ongoing construction work on the road, overran them.

Abutu said: “I can confirm to you that this pathetic event happened this morning when the two policemen, who were coming from Iworoko Ekiti to their duty post in Ado Ekiti were crushed by a tipper. “The policemen were going on their own lane, it was the tipper’s driver that

was negotiating a diversion placed on the road by construction company rehabilitating the Ado-Ifaki by turning to the left side and overran them. “We learnt the two of them died on the spot. The driver of the tipper has been arrested, while the corpses have been taken to the morgue at the Ekiti State University Teaching Hospital.”

Also speaking on the incident, the Sector Commander, Federal Road Safety Corps, Ekiti Command, Mr. Olusola Joseph, warned drivers plying all the roads in Ekiti to measure their speed to curb senseless carnage.

Ojo added; “Our drivers must be safety conscious. Some of these untimely deaths could have been prevented if we are cautious and careful in the way we speed. “I appeal to our people to always keep to the highway safety precautions. It is not for anything, but for the safety of our lives,” he

