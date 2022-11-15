Metro & Crime

Auto crash claims 2 policemen in Ekiti

Posted on Author Adewumi Ademiju Ado-Ekiti Comment(0)

A fatal motor accident yesterday involving a Tipper truck and a motorbike in Ado Ekiti, the Ekiti State capital, left two policemen dead.

The incident occurred at Adebayo area of Ado Ekiti metropolis and the victims were said to be travelling on the Ado-Ifaki dual carriage way. Speaking with journalists via telephone, yesterday, the Police Public Relations Officer, Ekiti State

Command, DSP Sunday Abutu, said the two policemen were coming to Ado Ekiti on a bike when the tipper’s driver, who was negotiating a diversion due to ongoing construction work on the road, overran them.

Abutu said: “I can confirm to you that this pathetic event happened this morning when the two policemen, who were coming from Iworoko Ekiti to their duty post in Ado Ekiti were crushed by a tipper. “The policemen were going on their own lane, it was the tipper’s driver that

was negotiating a diversion placed on the road by construction company rehabilitating the Ado-Ifaki by turning to the left side and overran them. “We learnt the two of them died on the spot. The driver of the tipper has been arrested, while the corpses have been taken to the morgue at the Ekiti State University Teaching Hospital.”

Also speaking on the incident, the Sector Commander, Federal Road Safety Corps, Ekiti Command, Mr. Olusola Joseph, warned drivers plying all the roads in Ekiti to measure their speed to curb senseless carnage.

Ojo added; “Our drivers must be safety conscious. Some of these untimely deaths could have been prevented if we are cautious and careful in the way we speed. “I appeal to our people to always keep to the highway safety precautions. It is not for anything, but for the safety of our lives,” he

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

Commercial motorcyclist crushed to death on Lagos-Ibadan Expressway

Posted on Author Reporter

    Olufemi Adediran, Abeokuta     A commercial motorcyclist, otherwise known as Okada rider, was on Wednesday crushed to death along the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway in Ogun State. Six other people were injured in the accident which occurred around Arepo Bus Stop on the highway. The Public Education Officer of the Federal Road Safety Corps […]
Metro & Crime

Businesses shut, govt offices closed as protesters continue to occupy Alausa

Posted on Author Reporter

  Businesses were shut in and around Ikeja area of Lagos State as #EndSars protest continued on Tuesday. Malls, government offices, and other businesses in Alausa, Agidingbi, Allen have been shut as protesters occupied the streets, blocking major roads along the business areas. Some youths were seen playing football on deserted roads, others gather at […]
Metro & Crime

Gov vows justice for family of three-month-old baby raped in Nasarawa  

Posted on Author Reporter

  Governor Abdullahi Sule of Nasarawa State on Thursday condemned the defilement of a three-year-old girl, promising justice for the family of the minor. Sule made this known in Lafia during the inauguration of the State Action Plan on United Nations Security Council Resolution on Women, Peace and Security (UNSCR 1325). The News Agency of […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica