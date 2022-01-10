Auto crash claims 3 vigilance group members, injures many in Bauchi

…As FRSC says 413 deaths, 2,157 injured were recorded in road crashes in 2021

Three members of a local security outfit of vigilance group popularly called ‘Yan Committee’ have been confirmed dead in an accident along Misau-Azare federal highway road in Bauchi State. The vigilance members were reported to be on their way to Azare, Katagum Local Government Area to witness the wedding fatiha of the daughter of Education Minister, Malam Adamu Adamu on Saturday. This is even as the Bauchi State Sector Commander of the Federal Road Safety Commission (FRSC), Yusuf Abdullahi, has said that 413 people lost their lives in 480 crashes that occurred from January to December in 2021, across the state New Telegraph learnt that the crash involved the JAC pick-up patrol van which was last year distributed to security agencies across the state by the governor, Bala Mohammed. Also, one person reportedly died in another crash which involved two vehicles along Awala roundabout at the early hours of the day within the Bauchi metropolis. Abdullahi confirmed the two accidents to our correspondent in Bauchi, the state capital. He disclosed that the accident that involved the vigilance members was caused as a result of excessive speeding which led to the wheels bursting and the vehicle skidded off the road. He said one person died on the spot while the other two died in the hospital. Speaking on the road crashes in the outgone year, Abdullahi, said that 2,157 people were injured in the crashes that involved 3,586 people within the period. This was contained in a press release by the sector commander, Abdullahi with the title: “The annual RTC Report in 4,000km road network in Bauchi State,” and made available to newsmen yesterday in Bauchi. He disclosed that: “Most of the crashes were caused by speed violation and reckless driving just as he assured that the FRSC was doing all within its powers to reduce these road traffic crashes to the barest minimum.”

