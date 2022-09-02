Metro & Crime

Auto crash claims 7lives inEkiti, many hospitalised

Posted on Author Adewumi Ademiju Comment(0)

Afatal motor accident on Wednesday evening claimed the lives of seven people in Ekiti State. The auto crash which involved an 18-passenger bus and a Toyota car collided along Iluomoba- Aisegba highway, leading to the death of the seven commuters. An eyewitness told journalists in Ado Ekiti yesterday that one of the vehicles was dodging a pothole and lost control, and collided with the on-coming vehicle traveling to Ado Ekiti.

The news that first filtered into town was that, about 19 persons lost their lives during the accident, but the information was refuted by the Federal Road Safety Corps(FRSC). Confirming the incident, the Sector Commander, FRSC in Ekiti State, Mr. Olusola Joseph, who refuted the claim that 19 persons died , revealed that the number of passengers that occupied the two vehicles were 17. The Sector Commander clarified that seven passengers lost their lives and they have been deposited in the morgue. The FRSC boss said: “Those who lost their lives had been deposited in the mortuary. They were all male passengers. They were occupants of the two vehicles.

“The passengers that suffered varying degrees of injuries are presently being treated at the Afe Babalola Multisystem Hospital in Ado Ekiti.” Joseph warned motorists against over speeding, describing it as the reason for unwarranted carnages on Nigerian roads, urging them to strictly observe traffic safety rules and regulation.

 

Our Reporters

Leave a Reply

