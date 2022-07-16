Metro & Crime

Auto crash claims eight lives in Ondo

Posted on Author Adewale Momoh, Akure

Eight people have lost their lives in an auto crash that occurred on Saturday along the busy Ondo-Ore highway.

A commercial space bus and a truck were both involved in the collision that occurred at the Ajue axis of the route in the Odigbo Local Government Area of Ondo State.

Eyewitnesses claimed that the commercial space bus traveling from the Akure end of the route collided head-on with the truck headed for Ore that was hauling a full load of cows.

According to reports, the truck driver allegedly drove into the bus travelling in the opposite direction while attempting to avoid a pothole on the road.

Seven cows were also said to have died in the accident.

It took the efforts of other motorists and residents around the area to remove the bodies of the victims from the accident scene.

Residents attributed the high rate of accidents in the area to the deplorable condition of roads.

However, when contacted, SP Funmilayo Odunlami, the state’s Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), disclosed that two people died in the accident while five others were injured.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

