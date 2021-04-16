Auto crash claims five lives in Ondo

Five persons were yesterday killed in an auto crash involving a motorcy cle, an articulated truck as well as a Toyota car. The accident occurred along the Oba-Ile-Airport Road in Akure, the Ondo State capital. According to eyewitnesses, the motorcyclist, popularly known as Okada rider, had a head on collision with the car and in an effort by the truck to avoid crushing the car, lost control and rammed into a building. Spokesman for the Ondo State Command of the Federal Road Safety Corps, Abiola Fadumo, confirmed the accident, but said he was yet to know the actual casualties and cause of the accident.
Related Articles
Presidency: Why Nigeria can’t back out of Azura-Edo IPP
The Presidency has said that Nigeria would have faced dire legal consequences if the administration of President Muhammadu Buhari had dared to cancel the Azura-Edo Independent Power Project when it came to power in 2015. In a statement made available to newsmen yesterday by the Special Adviser to the President on Infrastructure, Engr. Ahmed Rufa’i […]
Tarabina lauds contractor on pace of work on AIT Road
The Chairman of the Bayelsa State Directorate for Project Monitoring and Evaluation, Engineer Ebiye Tarabina at the weekend commended the contractor handling the AIT Ring Road to Igbogene for the level of work done on the project. Speaking when he embarked on an inspection visit to the site, he expressed satisfaction with the standard […]
H’Kong police fire pepper balls at protesters opposed to election delay, new law
Police fired rounds of pepper balls at protesters in Hong Kong on Sunday and arrested almost 300 after demonstrators took to the streets to oppose the postponement of legislative elections and a new national security law imposed by China. Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam postponed the Sept. 6 election for seats in the Asian […]
