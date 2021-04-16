Auto crash claims five lives in Ondo

Five persons were yesterday killed in an auto crash involving a motorcy cle, an articulated truck as well as a Toyota car. The accident occurred along the Oba-Ile-Airport Road in Akure, the Ondo State capital. According to eyewitnesses, the motorcyclist, popularly known as Okada rider, had a head on collision with the car and in an effort by the truck to avoid crushing the car, lost control and rammed into a building. Spokesman for the Ondo State Command of the Federal Road Safety Corps, Abiola Fadumo, confirmed the accident, but said he was yet to know the actual casualties and cause of the accident.

