Auto crash claims five lives in Ondo

Posted on Author Adewale Momoh,

Five persons were on Thursday killed in a road crash involving a motor-cycle, an articulated truck as well as a Toyota car.
The accident occured on Thursday evening along the Oba-Ile-Airport road in Akure, the Ondo state capital.
According to eyewitnesses, the motor-cyclist known as Okada rider had a head on collision with the car and in an effort of the driver of the
truck to avoid crushing the car, lost control and rammed into a building.
Several other persons were injured in the accident.
Spokesman for the Ondo Command of the Federal Road Safety Corps, Abiola Fadumo, confirmed the accident but said he was yet to know the actual casualties and cause of the accident.

Our Reporters

