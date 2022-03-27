Auto crash claims four lives, 13 injured in Ondo

No fewer than four persons lost their lives in a fatal accident which occurred along Ikaram- Akoko road in Akoko North West Local Government Area, Ondo State on Saturday. 13 others also sustained various degrees of injuries in a motor accident.

It was gathered that the lone accident involved an 18- seater Toyota Hiace commercial vehicle with registration number MBA 752 XA. The vehicle was said to have lost control due to a burst tyre.

According to an eyewitness, the driver would have controlled the vehicle if he maintained the speed limit, saying the driver of the vehicle was trying to avoid an oncoming vehicle when he hit the median on the road. He added that the vehicle was heading towards the northern part of the country when the accident occurred.

The eyewitness who craved anonymity said it took the intervention of the residents of the community to save some injured passengers in the vehicle and rushed them to the hospital.

Speaking on the incident, the Unit Commander, Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Ikare-Akoko, Oluropo Alabi, said the rescue crew of the command rushed to the scene of the accident and rescued the injured victims while the remains of the dead were deposited at the morgue at the Ikare-Akoko Specialist Hospital.

He explained that the personnel of the corps arrived at the scene in record time. He attributed the crash to speed violation and dangerous driving and said four people were involved in the crash and said 13 people were injured in the accident.

The Divisional Police Officer in Okeagbe-Akoko, SP Paullinus Unnah also confirmed the accident but said the vehicle involved in the crash had been taken to the police custody at Ikaram-Akoko.

