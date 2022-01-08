Metro & Crime

Auto crash claims two in Benin

Posted on Author Francis Ogbuagu, Benin City Comment(0)

…as angry youths set truck ablaze

Two persons lost their lives at PZ Junction along the Benin-Sapele Road, Benin, in the early hours of Saturday in an accident involving a Toyota Bus and a stationery Ford truck.

An eyewitness account said the crash was caused by overspeeding by the bus driver.

Angry youths, who besieged the scene of the accident, immediately set the truck, loaded with drinks, ablaze.

The accident caused a gridlock for hours at the busy highway, causing motorists to divert to alternative routes in the axis.

 

Reacting, the Edo State Sector Commander, Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC),

Henry Benamaisia, cautioned motorists against excessive speed, dangerous driving, indiscriminate parking, and other forms of traffic violations.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

Banditry: Senator Musa begs FG to rescue constituency in Niger

Posted on Author Daniel Atori,

The Senator representing Niger East Senatorial District, Mohammed Sani Musa has condemned the recent attack on communities in Kagara in Rafi Local Government Area by armed bandits on Wednesday. While condemning the attack, the Senator called on the Federal Government to act quickly and save his constituency from the hands of men of the underworld. […]
Metro & Crime

Omozuwa: Six held for UNIBEN student’s rape, murder inside church

Posted on Author Cajetan Mmuta

Four months after police in Edo State have arrested suspected killers of a 22-year-old University of Benin (UNIBEN) student, Miss Vera Uwaila Omozuwa. Omozuwa, a 100 level of Microbiology, was gang-raped and murdered on the premises of a parish of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG) in Benin. The General Overseer of the RCCG, […]
Metro & Crime

Imo: Okorocha’s son-in-law to be flown abroad for treatment

Posted on Author Reporter

  Our Reporter There are indications that Dr. Uzor Anwuka, son-in-law to former Governor of Imo State, Senator Rochas Okorocha, who was allegedly attacked in Owerri, the state capital, by suspected ‘thugs’, will be flown abroad for treatment. The decision to fly Anwuka abroad was said to have been reached after three surgeries said to […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica