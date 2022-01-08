Auto crash claims two in Benin

…as angry youths set truck ablaze

Two persons lost their lives at PZ Junction along the Benin-Sapele Road, Benin, in the early hours of Saturday in an accident involving a Toyota Bus and a stationery Ford truck.

An eyewitness account said the crash was caused by overspeeding by the bus driver.

Angry youths, who besieged the scene of the accident, immediately set the truck, loaded with drinks, ablaze.

The accident caused a gridlock for hours at the busy highway, causing motorists to divert to alternative routes in the axis.

Reacting, the Edo State Sector Commander, Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC),

Henry Benamaisia, cautioned motorists against excessive speed, dangerous driving, indiscriminate parking, and other forms of traffic violations.

