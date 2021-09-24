Auto crash on Bauchi-Gombe road claims 3 lives, 2 injured

Three persons were killed in an auto crash along the Bauchi-Gombe road in Bauchi State on Tuesday. The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) confirmed that the accident occurred close to the Muslim burial ground at night. Two people sustained varying degrees of injury in the crash involving two vehicles at Dungulbi village, about 10 kilometres from Bauchi metropolis. The Sector Commander, FRSC, Bauchi State, Yusuf Abdullahi, disclosed this in a telephone interview with our correspondent yesterday. He stated that the crash occurred after a tyre of one of the vehicles got burst resulting in a head-on collision.

Abdullahi said: “The incident involving six male adults happened opposite the Muslim burial ground junction yesterday (Tuesday) at about 8.32pm. Immediately we got the information, we rushed to the scene within 26 minutes. “The crash was caused by tyre burst and this was confirmed to our men by passengers who survived.

The tyre burst led to the crash because when it happened, the driver lost control and then had a head-on collision with the other car in the opposite direction. “The victims were rushed to the Abubakar Tafawa Balewa University Teaching Hospital, Bauchi, for treatment. At the hospital, three of them were confirmed dead. Two others sustained varying degrees of injury.” New Telegraph also reports that the road has claimed many lives due to its deplorable condition for many years.

