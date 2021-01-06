Auto crash: Six die, nine injured on Lagos-Ibadan Expressway

Six people lost their lives while nine others were injured in an accident involving a truck and a Toyota bus near Car Park C on the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway. The Ogun State Sector Commander of the Federal Road Safety Commission (FRSC), Ahmed Umar, confirmed the accident to journalists yesterday in Abeokuta.

Umar explained that the accident, which occurred about 11.53am, was caused by the driver of the truck marked FZE 376 DI, who drove recklessly. According to him, the truck driver lost control of the vehicle and rammed into the bus with registration number ZUR 843 XA. The sector commander said 20 people were involved in the accident, comprising 16 male adults, three female adults and one male child.

He explained that five male adults and one female adult were killed in the accident while seven males, one female and one male child sustained injuries. Umar added that the truck driver tried to escape, but was later apprehended and taken to the Motor Traffic Division (MTD), Redeemed Police Division, Mowe. He noted that the injured victims had been taken to the Olabisi Onabanjo University Teaching Hospital (OOUTH) and Idera Hospital in Sagamu while bodies of those lost their lives were taken away by their families for burial.

Like this: Like Loading...