Auto crash: Woods drove at almost double the speed limit

Tiger Woods was driving close to double the 45mph speed limit when he crashed in February, according to Los Angeles County’s sheriff.
The 15-time major champion, 45, had to be “extricated from the wreck” of his car by firefighters and paramedics.
Woods’ car left the road at about 84-87mph and flipped several times during the accident in California, reports the BBC.
Woods was released from hospital earlier this month after sustaining a number of serious injuries.
LA County sheriff Alex Villanueva said: “The primary causal factor for this traffic collision was driving at a speed unsafe for the road conditions and the inability to negotiate the curve of the roadway.”
Woods’ car crossed the centre-divider before coming to rest several hundred feet away, having hit a tree and rolling several times during the accident in Ranchos Palos Verdes.
The American required surgery after suffering open leg fractures as well as injuries to his foot and ankle.
In addition to the speed at the first area of impact occurring at up to 87mph, sheriff Villanueva added the “estimated speed when the vehicle struck the tree was 75mph”.
There was no evidence Woods had been impaired by drugs or alcohol at the time of the crash.
The former world number one and 2019 Masters champion, who the LA County Sheriff’s Department said was “fortunate to be alive” following the incident on February 23, was the sole occupant in his vehicle and was wearing his seatbelt.
Woods was involved in a car crash in November 2009 which eventually led to admissions of infidelity and the breakdown of his marriage. He then took a break from golf but returned shortly afterwards.
In 2017, he was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence when he was found asleep at the wheel of his car. He later pleaded guilty to reckless driving.

