Auto crashes claim three in Osun

At least three died in an auto crashes in Osogbo, Osun State on Tuesday and Wednesday. Three vehicles were involved in the first accident which occurred about 7pm at Owode Ede in Osogbo. Two people lost their lives in the accident. One person died in the second accident involving a motorcycle with registration number MEK 301 WV which occurred on Ikirun- Osogbo Road, on Wednesday morning. One person sustained injuries in the crash, which occurred about 6.30am on Wednesday.

The motorcyclist reportedly died on the spot while a woman was injured. The spokesperson for the Federal Road Safety Commission (FRSC), Mrs. Agnes Ogungbemi, said the injured victim was taken to Orotunde Hospital, Ikirun in Ifelodun Local Government Area by the FRSC Rescue Team for medical attention. She said body of the motorcyclist was deposited at the morgue of Orotunde Hospital. According to her, the motorcycle and some personal items belonging to the victims were handed over to policemen from Ikirun Divisional Police, Iyaganku, Ikirun. Ogungbemi said one death was also recorded in the Owode Ede accident on Tuesday night.

