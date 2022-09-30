Auto Crashes: FCTA mulls compulsory drug test for motorists, others

To curb frequent auto crashes with resultant deaths and severe injuries, the Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) said it would consider the option of subjecting all motorists, especially commercial drivers, motorcycles and tricycle riders to compulsory drug tests. This, it said, may help to end the worrisome auto crashes that have claimed an uncountable number of innocent lives in the nation’s capital, following the recklessness of these transport operators.

The Secretary, FCT Transportation Secretariat, Abdullahi Candido, disclosed this in Abuja when he toured the operational bases and facilities of the Directorate of Road Traffic Services (DRTS). He noted with dismay that the number of lives lost to senseless auto crashes call for prompt action by any responsible government to determine the mental health of road users. He added that his office would immediately initiate a memo to the minister and other stakeholders on the need to commence regular drug tests of not just motorists, but others who play key roles in the transportation system.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...