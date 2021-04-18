Auto Import Duty: Car dealers, manufacturers groan

• Rickety vehicles everywhere, price of cars soar

• We don’t sell three cars in a week –Dealers

• Over $1bn investments at risk, FDI going to Ghana, others –Manufacturers

• Downward review of duty to bring down cars price, reduce transport cost –Customs

Papa Idowu Odumosu, an octogenarian, is a retiree. He has seen better days in Nigeria in his youthful and productive years. During those his active years in the 70’s, 80’s and early 90’s, he at different times, was a proud owner of different cars; Beatles, Peugeot 404, 504 and 505 and before his retirement from his company as General Manager, he had a Mercedes Benz 200 Saloon.

All were bought on hire purchase basis, of which very small fraction of his salary was deducted monthly. “There was never a time I bought a car with cash. They were brand new tear-rubber from SCOA,” he said.

“Today, my children who have been working for 10 years cannot afford a decent fairlyused car.

How time changes.” Odumosu, who still has a well maintained 1988 model of Peugeot 504 in his garage at his Lagos Street, Oyingbo, Lagos Mainland LGA residence, was not aware that all those models of cars he owned at that time were all but one, made in Nigeria.

He however, affirmed that the prices were moderately in five digits and very affordable to any gainfully employed person in those days.

Economic downturn of the 80s,golden era of road/auto industry

That golden age of the Nigeria automotive industry which dates back to the 1950s was marked by the era of Bedford TJ trucks made by United Africa Company’s subsidiary, Federated Motors Industries and SCOA’s production of Peugeot 404 pickup trucks.

Significant development in the industry began in the 1970s, during a period of oil boom; the Federal Government signed joint venture partnerships with foreign car manufacturers to assemble vehicles and provided technical assistance towards vertical integration within the local industry. These foreign brands went on to dominate the industry from the middle of the 1970s to the end of the 1980s.

The passenger vehicles brands were Peugeot Nigeria Ltd and Volkswagen. The commercial vehicles manufacturers, Leyland, Anambra Motor Manufacturing Company (ANAMCO), and Steyr competed with Bedford truck for dominance. The companies simply assembled kits and completely knocked down parts imported from abroad. In the marketplace, demand was largely dictated by the government’s budgetary concerns.

Towards the end of the 1980s, the industry was negatively affected by a downturn in the economy, which came about as a result of the sudden fall in the price of crude oil in the international market.

According to Dr Oscar Odibo, a transport expert and senior lecturer at the Department of Mass Communication, Covenant University, Ogun State, government’s direct involvement, interference, rising cost of locally made cars as a result of a sudden devaluation of the naira by the Gen. Ibrahim Babangida administration and inadequate protection of the domestic industry from imports opened the nation’s borders wide open for cheaper imported fairly-used vehicles and even new ones.

Thus, foreign investors had no option than to shut down and return to their countries. By 2000, used foreign cars dominated car sales in the country, and the rise of these affordable used cars negatively impacted the development of backward integration in the industry.

Recently, a local brand, Innoson, has opened an assembly plant in the country which came on the heels of the 2013 auto policy of the Federal Government, which was an attempt to return the country to the lost golden era.

Over 30 companies were licensed to open semi-knocked down (SDK) assembly plants in the country while the government announced a plan to put in place a Vehicle Purchase Scheme to boost sales and further imposed 70 per cent tariff (35 per cent duty and 35 per cent levy) on imported fully built vehicles.

The aim was to protect the infant domestic industry from unfair competition from foreign automakers, aside other incentives given to the prospective investors in the local assembly plants.

Specifically, the policy allowed local assembly plants to import completely-knockeddown (CKD) vehicles at zero per cent duty, and SKD vehicles at 5 per cent duty, while importers pay a 70 per cent duty on new and previously-owned vehicles.

The policy’s main thrust was to encourage local car production/assembly plants while cutting importation through raising import duties. Many of the investors came and opened SDK plants; many are still coming. At the last count, about 56 have been licensed.

However, only about nine are in active production at the time of going to press.

The nine, according to the Director General of the National Automotive Design and Development Council (NADDC) includes; Peugeot Automobile Nigeria, Nissan Motors, Honda Motors, Innoson Vehicle Manufacturing Company, Hyundai Motor Company, Ford Motor Company, GIC Motor Companies Ltd, JAC Motors and Kia Motors.

A number of companies equally assemble trucks, including Dangote, ANAMCO and IPI, while BUA and Mikano have recently indicated interest in the industry. However, seven years after, the policy has failed to achieve the desired outcomes, as Nigeria’s domestic vehicle production capacity remains under-utilised.

The economic slump that the country suffered shortly after the automotive policy was introduced hindered resuscitation of the industry and forced price of locally made vehicles up by over 100 per cent.

According to Odibo, the high duty and the depreciation of the naira connived to drive prices of new cars far above the purchasing power of the fast diminishing middle-income earners. At about N160 to the dollar in 2013 and presently almost N500, stakeholders note that the auto sector’s woes have been complicated by the slow backward integration exercise and failure of government to commence the proposed one digits interest rate vehicle purchase scheme.

He further said that the over N1.2 trillion Nigerian spent on vehicles in 2020, about 87 per cent of it went to the over 706,000 imported fairly-used vehicles bought during the period out of a total 720,000 vehicles bought by Nigerians during the period.

New 5% duty for cars is in order, but cannot bring prices down

Among those that have expressed support for the reduction of charges on imported vehicles is the National President of the Association of Nigerian Licensed Customs Agents (ANLCA), Tony Iju Nwabunike.

He said the reduction in the 35 per cent duty to 5 per cent clearly showed that government had the welfare of masses at heart. Arguing along the line of the Federal Government, Nwabunike said Nigeria did not have the capacity to manufacture cars to meet local demand. He observed that, although Innosson had worked hard to get it right, other local assemblers had not shown similar acumen.

Describing the move by Federal Government as good, he said the masses would benefit from more importation of vehicles. “The local manufacturers or assemblers cannot meet the demands of the masses; they shouldn’t bother much about it,” he said.

Similarly, the Director General, Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI), Dr. Muda Yusuf, welcomed the idea. He said current high tariff had resulted in massive smuggling of vehicles and loss of revenue to government, making auto dealers that complied to suffer over the years because they could not compete with car smugglers.

He, however, advised policymakers to be cautious not to jeopardise existing investments in the auto assembly sector. He added that the tariff concessions given to importers of vehicles should be extended to the auto assembly firms in the country. However, the President of United Berger Motor Dealers Association (UBMDA), Metche Nnadiekwe, lamented that motor dealers have always been at the receiving end of the anti-masses policies.

He said their businesses have been brought to its lowest ebb. “The policies are responsible for the outrageous cost of vehicles; that they are no longer affordable to the working class Nigerian. Imagine for example Acura SUV 2007 model is selling at N6.7 million. Who can afford it?

Around 2013 and 2014, such a car will go for around N2 million to N2.5 million before these policies threatening to put us out of business. “Exchange rate is as high as N500 at the black market. Remember, we source forex from the black market. There are terminal charges, shipping tariff, exorbitant logistics cost and the 70 per cent Import Duty/Levy combine to make cost vehicles out of reach.

That is why there is high level of smuggling because are trying to make ends meet. “By this reduction, we will be paying 5 per cent duty and 35 per cent levy, totaling 40 per cent. We welcome the reduction but I am afraid the price of imported cars will remain high until all those other charges we pay come down,” he said.

Also speaking, a car dealer at Coca-cola junction, Ikeja, Lagos State, Ibidabo Idejo, insisted that the reduction of the 35 per cent duty to 5 per cent will make minimal difference to the car dealers as aside the duty and 35 per cent levy, there are many other charges they pay before they can get their vehicles at their shops or showrooms.

He said the implication of the high cost of vehicles is the rickety vehicles that are all over Nigerian roads be-cause Nigerians cannot afford to replace their old ones.

According to him, dealers find it difficult to sell two to three vehicles in a week. He further said that unless something urgent was done to save the situation, the high level of smuggling government is complaining about would continue to rise as “those of us importing through Nigerian ports are not surviving.

Could you image that to bring a container from the port to Ikeja cost over N1.5 million and sometimes it takes up to a month before you can get it after it has been released from the port.” Secretary of the National Association of Automobile Marketers (NAAM), Joseph Iriah, agreed with him, saying the problem of the Nigerian auto industry is smuggling, not importation of fairly-used vehicles.

He added: “Even though we have been groaning over multiple levies, taxes and terminal charges that have made the landing cost of automobiles into the country the most expensive in the world, we are particularly burdened by the 35 per cent automotive industry levy payable after the stipulated 35 per cent import duty.

Though the duty has been reduced to 5 per cent, the levy is still there. We wish government could do something about it.”

Importation of vehicles deplete foreign reserves, force up forex

In January 2020, Nigeria’s National Automotive Design and Development Council (NADDC) disclosed that the country attracted $1 billion (₦381 billion) investment into the automotive industry in 12 months. International brands like Nissan and Hyundai have established SKD assembly plants, and indigenous brands like Innoson Vehicle Manufacturing have been making significant strides in building trust. JET Motor Company floated GIG Group, raised $9 million in research capital to build electric vehicles. Despite this, there appears to be an increase in the importation of vehicles.

In 2019, Nigeria imported an estimated 1.3 million vehicles, 56 per cent more than 734,000 in 2017.

However, despite the COVID-19 pandemic, the high price of imported fairly-used vehicles and the lamentations of the dealers over poor sales, Nigeria recorded a total sum of N1.28 trillion as the value of fairly-used vehicles and motorcycles imported in one year (Q3 2019 – Q2 2020), compared to N899 billion recorded in the corresponding period (Q3 2018 – Q2 2019), implying an increase of 42 per cent.

This was according to data obtained from various foreign trade reports released by the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS). This, according to the former chairman of the Auto and Allied sector group of the Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI), Dr. Oseme Oigiagbe, would increase pressure on foreign exchange as importers would require more forex for vehicle and spare parts import.

He said: “A lot of what car dealers sell is brought from outside the country. There is this high demand for foreign exchange. The black market rate is up and how many of them can access it on time? The implication of this is that the pressure on the foreign reserves will persist as the car dealers continue to seek forex to import vehicles from abroad”.

He, however, said that with a weakened purchasing power and economic realities, increasing demand for vehicles may remain elusive; a development which he said, could mean double jeopardy for the economy.

Customs want reduction in duty to stem car smuggling

In 2017, the comptroller-General of Customs, Col. Hameed Ali, claimed that smuggled vehicles represented 90 per cent of total vehicle imports in Nigeria.

This came as it has was disclosed that because of the high rate of smuggling, it is difficult to get the exact figures for vehicle imports in Nigeria. It is against this backdrop that the National Public Relations Officer of Nigeria Customs Service, Joseph Attah, a deputy comptroller of Customs, said that the Federal Government took the strategic step to slash the 35 per cent duty on imported vehicles to reduce the number of smuggled vehicles in Nigeria, which according to him, likely remained at over 90 per cent of the total number of vehicles imported into the country in 2020.

He said other efforts at reducing smuggling don’t seem to be yielding the desired results; “but this one will encourage vehicle importers to return to the Nigerian ports and pay the appropriate duty to the Federal Government. We also hope that it will go a long way in fill the gap in the need of vehicles in the country and the few the local manufacturers are able to produce.”

Downward review of duty, a policy summersault to kill investment in the automobile manufacturing

Mr. Ajaere, the Chief Executive of GIG Group, promoters of the JET Motor Company that recently raised $9 million to produce electric vehicles, said the sudden change in policy by the government allegedly without consultation had sent wrong signal to prospective investors in the sector.

He said the decision by the government to cut the duty imposed on imported vehicles from 35 per cent to 5 per cent was a disincentive to prospective and existing investors in the local manufacturing of vehicles. He said following the announcement of a policy to encourage private sector to go into local manufacturing of automobiles, GIG Group decided to go into partnership with some foreign investors three years ago to invest in the building of a plant for the manufacturing of ‘made in Nigeria’ vehicles.

Pursuant to the initiative, he said the group spent over N5billion of private funds, without any loans from the banks, to build the vehicle assembly plant. He said the government’s decision, without consultations, to cut the duty on imported vehicles from 35 per cent to five per cent appears to have put the project in disarray, as the partners do not know what purpose the sudden policy somersault was meant to serve. “We have invested all that money. What is going to happen to us (the investors in that vehicle assembly plant) now with the policy summersault? Will the Federal Government come to our aid with incentives for the monies sunk already into the investment?” he lamented.

“What is going to happen now is that if the government tells people in another three to five years to come to Nigeria to build automobile assembly plants, or any other plant, they are going to become very skeptical because they have seen that in Nigeria, there is usually policy summersault,” he added.

He insisted that if given free hand by the government, the local Nigerian manufacturers can meet the massive demand for vehicles and also leverage their economic influence to begin exporting to neighbouring countries. “Look at any strong economy in this world, and you will see that they usually have a strong automobile foundation.

And you see the government supporting homegrown manufacturing companies in countries like the US, Japan, Germany, and South Korea,” he says. According to him, due to the action of the government, international investors in the industry are already shifting their attention to Ghana as a hub for auto manufacturing in Sub-saharan Africa.

“The government has to be deliberate about its intentions for the automotive sector and maintain consistency in its policy approach.

“It’s still a young industry, and the government needs to let it develop with time by making the policies consistent. When manufacturers of diverse vehicle parts see this consistency, they can decide to set up shop in Nigeria. Before long, we would begin to see a thriving automobile industry,” he adds.

