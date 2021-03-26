Feminique

Auto mechanic: Daring into men’s terrain

Posted on Author Blessing Uma Comment(0)

It is widely believed that labour intensive jobs are usually fit for males. Indeed, it is often dominated by them, especially jobs like: carpentry, bricklaying, and auto repair. But that view no longer holds sway as the gender equality train seems to be on the move globally. Blessing Uma writes

They seem to have now damned the traditional views and myth limitations surrounding their being and make for jobs that used to be out rightly for men. Auto repair to be precise is where amazons have headed into now and are giving their male counterparts a run for their money and a healthy competition is now in the market for Auto Mechanics.

The first of these Amazons is Sandra Aguebor, who is reported to have been the first woman mechanic in Nigeria. A graduate of mechanical engineering at the Auchi Polytechnic who resolved to venture into the practical aspect of the profession and make a difference in the society and that’s why she founded the “Lady Mechanic Initiative”, a non-profit initiative that trains sexually abused and under privilege women to become mechanics and fend for themselves. While speaking about gender inequality in the profession, Aguebor said that she has to put in lots of effort than her male counterparts in order for anyone to even take her seriously and she had been tagged “Lady Mechanic” by her colleagues rather than being referred to Mechanic like her male counterparts.

Today, she has trained over 700 female mechanics who in turn have become independent. While talking about her family and the acceptance of her spouse on the nature of her job, she said her husband has been very supportive all along the way and her children are proud of her as she is making a difference in the life of so many, “and I am being recognised and respected for it,” she said.

She had been honored many times for her feat. For instance in 2015, Aguebor was the subject to a film by Aljazeera, titled “Female Mechanic” and the film went on to win numerous awards at the New York Film Festival, she was also nominated for the COWLSO award, an initiative established by the Lagos state government in 1974 to honour individuals that have contributed to the welfare of the state, she was also presented the inspirational woman of the year by Mrs. Dolapo Osinbajo, wife of the Vice president of Nigeria and former governor of Lagos State, Mr. Akinwunmi Ambode who noted she had used her skills and talent to make positive impact to the society in an area dominated by men, and was given a National Merit award by the Federal Government of Nigeria. Another female mechanic who made a mark in the auto repair world, is Mrs. Agboneni Oduwa, a chartered mechanical engineer and an entrepreneur with a vision to hit the big time.

Oduwa is the Chief Executive Officer of Nenis Auto care, a repair shop that not only offers quality services and guidance but also holds workshops where she teaches women the basics of car maintenance. Oduwa holds a bachelor degree in Mechanical engineering from the University of Benin and a masters degree in Geo Informatics Technology from the University of Lagos and she has improved the image of the automotive industry through education and offering quality automotive service. Oduwa had heard complaints from women about their experience from male operated auto repair shop and thus decided to open a repair shop operated by both male and female workers which is situated in Yaba Lagos.

Nenis auto care is a one-stop-shop for car needs, where it provides high level automotive care for clients, including services such as car wash and detailing, auto diagnosis and repairs, body repairs and engine replacement to mention a few. Services are targeted at women who deserve a car care centre that is in a safe, enjoyable atmosphere at the best price around, many women clients feel uncomfortable and even intimidated in some auto repair shops, so Oduwa thinks women deserves a repair shop they can fully trust, where they will be treated with respect they deserve. Even though more than half of her clients are women but a significant number of men are seeking for her help as well.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Feminique

GBV: CMD bemoans increase in cases

Posted on Author Our Reporters

The Medical Women’s Association of Nigeria (MWAN) held its first hybrid and 43rd Annual General Meeting and Scientific Conference with the theme: ‘Gender-Based Violence: A Silent Pandemic’, and sub-themes for discussion on ‘Medical Practice in COVID-19 Era and Beyond, COVID-19 and the Well-being of Women and Children and Achieving Financial Independence while Saving Lives’, last […]
Feminique

Bruder: Why we must pay special attention to poor, physically-challenged

Posted on Author ALI GARBA

Mary Bamigbe Bruder is the Coordinator BruderHilfe and Social Development Initiative based in Germany with branches across the globe. In this interview with ALI GARBA, she reveals her intentions to empower 5,000 physicallychallenged in Bauchi State, her plans for women and her intervention in health and education. Excerpts: Can you tell Nigerian about your mission […]
Feminique

Orange the World: APC flags off advocacy on violence against women

Posted on Author Reporter

  The National Women’s Representative of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) and Women Leaders across the six geopolitical Zones, 36 States and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) have begun a strategic campaign against elimination of violence against women. In a statement signed by the party’s Women’s Leader, Hon. Stella Okotete, she stated that in […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica