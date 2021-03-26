Auto mechanic: Daring into men’s terrain

It is widely believed that labour intensive jobs are usually fit for males. Indeed, it is often dominated by them, especially jobs like: carpentry, bricklaying, and auto repair. But that view no longer holds sway as the gender equality train seems to be on the move globally. Blessing Uma writes

They seem to have now damned the traditional views and myth limitations surrounding their being and make for jobs that used to be out rightly for men. Auto repair to be precise is where amazons have headed into now and are giving their male counterparts a run for their money and a healthy competition is now in the market for Auto Mechanics.

The first of these Amazons is Sandra Aguebor, who is reported to have been the first woman mechanic in Nigeria. A graduate of mechanical engineering at the Auchi Polytechnic who resolved to venture into the practical aspect of the profession and make a difference in the society and that’s why she founded the “Lady Mechanic Initiative”, a non-profit initiative that trains sexually abused and under privilege women to become mechanics and fend for themselves. While speaking about gender inequality in the profession, Aguebor said that she has to put in lots of effort than her male counterparts in order for anyone to even take her seriously and she had been tagged “Lady Mechanic” by her colleagues rather than being referred to Mechanic like her male counterparts.

Today, she has trained over 700 female mechanics who in turn have become independent. While talking about her family and the acceptance of her spouse on the nature of her job, she said her husband has been very supportive all along the way and her children are proud of her as she is making a difference in the life of so many, “and I am being recognised and respected for it,” she said.

She had been honored many times for her feat. For instance in 2015, Aguebor was the subject to a film by Aljazeera, titled “Female Mechanic” and the film went on to win numerous awards at the New York Film Festival, she was also nominated for the COWLSO award, an initiative established by the Lagos state government in 1974 to honour individuals that have contributed to the welfare of the state, she was also presented the inspirational woman of the year by Mrs. Dolapo Osinbajo, wife of the Vice president of Nigeria and former governor of Lagos State, Mr. Akinwunmi Ambode who noted she had used her skills and talent to make positive impact to the society in an area dominated by men, and was given a National Merit award by the Federal Government of Nigeria. Another female mechanic who made a mark in the auto repair world, is Mrs. Agboneni Oduwa, a chartered mechanical engineer and an entrepreneur with a vision to hit the big time.

Oduwa is the Chief Executive Officer of Nenis Auto care, a repair shop that not only offers quality services and guidance but also holds workshops where she teaches women the basics of car maintenance. Oduwa holds a bachelor degree in Mechanical engineering from the University of Benin and a masters degree in Geo Informatics Technology from the University of Lagos and she has improved the image of the automotive industry through education and offering quality automotive service. Oduwa had heard complaints from women about their experience from male operated auto repair shop and thus decided to open a repair shop operated by both male and female workers which is situated in Yaba Lagos.

Nenis auto care is a one-stop-shop for car needs, where it provides high level automotive care for clients, including services such as car wash and detailing, auto diagnosis and repairs, body repairs and engine replacement to mention a few. Services are targeted at women who deserve a car care centre that is in a safe, enjoyable atmosphere at the best price around, many women clients feel uncomfortable and even intimidated in some auto repair shops, so Oduwa thinks women deserves a repair shop they can fully trust, where they will be treated with respect they deserve. Even though more than half of her clients are women but a significant number of men are seeking for her help as well.

