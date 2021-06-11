Business

Auto mechanics picket Lagos Assembly over demolition

The Nigeria Automobile Technicians (NATA), Lagos State chapter, has picketed the state House of Assembly over alleged illegal take-over of mechanic villages by the state government. The placard-carrying auto technicians, who defied the heavy rainfall, were seen chanting various solidarity songs during the protest.

The inscriptions on their placards included: “Lagos State government stop killing us”; “Stop illegal demolition of mechanic villages in Lagos now!”. Others were “Destroying people’s livelihoods contribute to crime and insecurity, stop it”; “Ifelagba mechanic village was sold for N300 million, where is the money”. Earlier, the technicians had gathered at the Allen Round About in Ikeja from where they marched to the state Assembly, disrupting free flow of traffic on the busy Obafemi Awolowo way. The workers were, however, denied entry into the Assembly premises by security agents who barricaded the entrance. Speaking, NATA Chairman, Mr Jacob Fayehun, expressed dismay over the alleged takeover of mechanic villages by the state, saying it had resulted in untimely death of some of its members. According to him, eight of its members have died in the last six months; some suffered strokes and other ailments, with over N500 million loss in income. “We are here to protest the illegal demolition of our mechanic villages given to us in 1981 by late Governor of Lagos State, Alhaji Lateef Jakande.

“The time it was given to us, most of those areas were swampy, but we developed, maintained and made them habitable for our work. “Now, the Ministry of Physical Planning, through Mr Toyin Soyinka, Special Adviser to the Governor on Transport, has taken over, demolishing our workshops and selling the places to highest bidders,” he said.

Telecoms: Number porting activities decline by 55%

RESTRAINED Subscribers’ movements were restrained by the lockdown in April, leading to a sharp drop in porting activities Mobile number porting activities across the four GSM networks of MTN, Globacom, Airtel, and 9mobile dropped by 55 per cent in April, New Telegraph has learnt. A total of 7,148 incoming porting was recorded in the compared […]
Pension: Court faults 25% lumpsum payment to retirees

  …hinges determinants on age, life expectancy The Contributory Pension Scheme (CPS) yesterday suffered a major setback as the National Industrial Court picked holes in the Pension Reform Act 2014 over the stipulated lumpsum that should be paid to retirees.   In a suit between a 60-year-old retiree, Mr. Maroof Giwa, and a Pension Fund […]
774, 000 jobs: FG engages banks for account opening

Heritage Bank Plc and five other financial institutions- Zenith, UBA, Access, Fidelity and FCMB- have been engaged by the Federal Government to commence account opening for the 774,000 participants of the Special Public Works Programme across the nation’s 774 local government areas .   The Minister of State for Labour and Employment, Festus Kenyamo, announced […]

