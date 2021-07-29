Autocheck partners Appzone to deliver loans across Nigeria

Autocheck, the automotive technology company facilitating auto financing across Africa, has announced a partnership with Appzone Group, the continent’s leading FinTech organization, to provide Nigerians with quick and flexible access to car financing.

The companies, in a statement, said the partnership would see the Autochek platform integrating with Appzone’s proprietary digital core banking service, BankOne, in facilitating access to credit from over 400 microfinance institutions for Nigerians across the length and breadth of the country.

“The credit sourcing process starts with the listing of pre-qualified vehicles from the dealers on Autochek’s platform.

Potential customers have the opportunity to select their choice from a pool of cars that have gone through a 150 point inspection process carried out by Autochek’s accredited technical experts.

“The customers are then able to submit their loan applications digitally through the Autochek website to over 400 financial partners currently available on Appzone’s BankOne network,” the companies explained. Speaking at the official signing event, Chief Technology Officer at Autochek, Chetan Seth, said: “As much of Sub-saharan Africa, obtaining access to financing in Nigeria is a tedious process.

“At Autochek, we are committed to providing consumers with seamless access to credit for them to own their vehicles. With technology, we are able to provide vehicle financing at scale, and this will be accelerated even further by integrating with Appzone’s network.”

The CEO of Appzone Core, a subsidiary company of Appzone Group, Mr. Mudiaga Umukoro, said: “BankOne is our flagship product and Africa’s foremost Banking-as-a Platform (BaaP) solution.

“Over the last 10 years, we have focused on digitising the Microfinance sector. We have enabled over 400 Microfinance Institutions spread across the entire country, with the capability for fully digital banking operations.

And now through our partnership with Autochek, these Institutions available can provide quick digital loans to prospective car owners anywhere in Nigeria.”

Like this: Like Loading...