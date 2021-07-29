Business

Autocheck partners Appzone to deliver loans across Nigeria

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters Comment(0)

Autocheck, the automotive technology company facilitating auto financing across Africa, has announced a partnership with Appzone Group, the continent’s leading FinTech organization, to provide Nigerians with quick and flexible access to car financing.

 

The companies, in a statement, said the partnership would see the Autochek platform integrating with Appzone’s proprietary digital core banking service, BankOne, in facilitating access to credit from over 400 microfinance institutions for Nigerians across the length and breadth of the country.

 

“The credit sourcing process starts with the listing of pre-qualified vehicles from the dealers on Autochek’s platform.

 

Potential customers have the opportunity to select their choice from a pool of cars that have gone through a 150 point inspection process carried out by Autochek’s accredited technical experts.

 

“The customers are then able to submit their loan applications digitally through the Autochek website to over 400 financial partners currently available on Appzone’s BankOne network,” the companies explained. Speaking at the official signing event, Chief Technology Officer at Autochek, Chetan Seth, said: “As much of Sub-saharan Africa, obtaining access to financing in Nigeria is a tedious process.

 

“At Autochek, we are committed to providing consumers with seamless access to credit for them to own their vehicles. With technology, we are able to provide vehicle financing at scale, and this will be accelerated even further by integrating with Appzone’s network.”

 

The CEO of Appzone Core, a subsidiary company of Appzone Group, Mr. Mudiaga Umukoro, said: “BankOne is our flagship product and Africa’s foremost Banking-as-a Platform (BaaP) solution.

“Over the last 10 years, we have focused on digitising the Microfinance sector. We have enabled over 400 Microfinance Institutions spread across the entire country, with the capability for fully digital banking operations.

 

And now through our partnership with Autochek, these Institutions available can provide quick digital loans to prospective car owners anywhere in Nigeria.”

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Business

Google opens applications for 6th Startups Accelerator programme

Posted on Author Samson Akintaro

Google has announced the opening of applications for the 6th Class of the Google for Startups Accelerator programme, and the launch of new developer scholarships in partnership with Pluralsight and Andela The announcements were made during a virtual event at which Google hosted key industry players, policy leads, startup executives, and investors driving the growth […]
Business

NASU tasks media on professionalism

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Concerned about upholding ethical values in any field, the leadership of Non- Academic Staff Union of Educational and Associated Institutions (NASU) has tied success of media industry to strict adherence to professionalism. The union stressed that the biggest challenge to journalists in the print and electronic media, including labour writers was the digital information era, […]
Business

Steven Dorn: An angel investor in the field of entrepreneurs 

Posted on Author Reporter

  Steven Dorn is the young entrepreneur finding success by commingling modern methods with old truths. Like many entrepreneurs and investors his age, Dorn has a strong mixture of social media marketing skills as well as an understanding of the data & analytics universe. Nonetheless, Dorn is able to discern himself because of his idiosyncratic […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica