News

Autocheck unveils RMD as brand ambassador

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comment(0)

Autochek, an automotive technology company set out to transform the African automobile industry by deploying cutting-edge technology to redefine the buying, maintenance and selling experience for everything cars, has unveiled popular Nollywood actor and screen sensation, Richard Mofe-Damijo, widely known as RMD, as the new face of the brand. Autochek’s Head of Retail Growth and Marketing, Busayo Olude, was confident in the future the partnership holds for the brand.

She said: “We believe the best choice of an ambassador should be an embodiment of a brand’s values and culture. RMD is not just an award-winning maestro in acting; he is also a lawyer, a writer and a producer. He is well-loved by many for his disarming charm, legendary charisma and celebrated creativity.

His agility, sleekness, and versatility are strong attributes of our brand as well, and we believe he is a perfect fit for what we embody.” Speaking about his new position, RMD acknowledged the stir Autochek has caused in the African automobile industry following its rebrand this year from Cheki to Autochek in a superlative and admirable manner and expressed his pleasure and pride in being associated with the visionary creators.

He further remarked; “I am very humbled to be deemed worthy of being the face of the brand and look forward to taking the brand’s message to the doorsteps of Nigerians.” Autochek’s Vice- President, Commercial, Mayokun Fadeyibi, further revealed the brand was excited to have a veteran to drive home the message of the new experience Autochek affords all car owners, motorists and prospective car owners. “We remain committed to making the car ownership experience hassle free, unmatched and enjoyable for our customers. With RMD onboard Autochek’s drive to recreate the automobile experience across Nigeria and Africa, we can only get better and will remain poised in surpassing our customer’s expectations.” Autochek is a one-stop automotive-technology shop offering 360-degrees digital solutions to automotive needs through its digital infrastructure for better sales coordination, servicing and financing for the African auto market.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Buhari sacks Charles Dokubo, appoints Dikio as amnesty coordinator

Posted on Author Our Reporters

President Muhammadu Buhari has sacked Prof Charles Dokubo as the Coordinator, Amnesty Programme. He has also approved the appointment of Col. Milland Dikio (rtd), as the interim administrator of the programme. The President’s Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, announced this in a statement made available to journalists on Thursday. The statement […]
News

Israel strikes Hamas targets in Gaza

Posted on Author Reporter

  Israel says its military struck Hamas targets in Gaza in response to a rocket attack launched from the Palestinian enclave. The Israeli air force struck two rocket ammunition manufacturing sites, a military compound and “underground infrastructures”, the Israel Defence Forces said on Sunday. A rocket was fired at Israel from the Gaza Strip on Saturday evening, […]
News Top Stories

CAN demands immediate reopening of churches nationwide

Posted on Author Regina Otokpa

The Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) has called for the immediate reopening of churches nationwide, especially in states where places of worship were still shut. President of CAN, Rev. Samson Ayokunle, who made the call yesterday in Abuja, said the continued lockdown order on places of worship in some states, including Lagos and Ogun states, […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica