Autocheck unveils RMD as brand ambassador

Autochek, an automotive technology company set out to transform the African automobile industry by deploying cutting-edge technology to redefine the buying, maintenance and selling experience for everything cars, has unveiled popular Nollywood actor and screen sensation, Richard Mofe-Damijo, widely known as RMD, as the new face of the brand. Autochek’s Head of Retail Growth and Marketing, Busayo Olude, was confident in the future the partnership holds for the brand.

She said: “We believe the best choice of an ambassador should be an embodiment of a brand’s values and culture. RMD is not just an award-winning maestro in acting; he is also a lawyer, a writer and a producer. He is well-loved by many for his disarming charm, legendary charisma and celebrated creativity.

His agility, sleekness, and versatility are strong attributes of our brand as well, and we believe he is a perfect fit for what we embody.” Speaking about his new position, RMD acknowledged the stir Autochek has caused in the African automobile industry following its rebrand this year from Cheki to Autochek in a superlative and admirable manner and expressed his pleasure and pride in being associated with the visionary creators.

He further remarked; “I am very humbled to be deemed worthy of being the face of the brand and look forward to taking the brand’s message to the doorsteps of Nigerians.” Autochek’s Vice- President, Commercial, Mayokun Fadeyibi, further revealed the brand was excited to have a veteran to drive home the message of the new experience Autochek affords all car owners, motorists and prospective car owners. “We remain committed to making the car ownership experience hassle free, unmatched and enjoyable for our customers. With RMD onboard Autochek’s drive to recreate the automobile experience across Nigeria and Africa, we can only get better and will remain poised in surpassing our customer’s expectations.” Autochek is a one-stop automotive-technology shop offering 360-degrees digital solutions to automotive needs through its digital infrastructure for better sales coordination, servicing and financing for the African auto market.

