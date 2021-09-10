News

Autochek acquires Cheki Kenya, Cheki Uganda’s online car platforms

Posted on Author Favour Egbuogu Comment(0)

Autochek, the automotive technology company facilitating auto financing across Africa and ROAM Africa (Ringier One Africa Media), have entered into an agreement for Autochek to acquire automotive marketplaces Cheki Kenya and Cheki Uganda, as Autochek expands further into the African market. The deal will be finalised within the following weeks and will see Cheki Kenya and Uganda’s operations integrate with the wider Autochek operations. The move comes just one year after Autochek successfully acquired Cheki Nigeria and Ghana as part of its launch in West Africa. Launched in 2020 and backed by notable investors such as TLcom Capital and 4DX Ventures, Autochek combines technology, underpinned by data analytics, to deepen auto finance penetration across the continent.

With a presence in Nigeria and Ghana, the company’s 360-degree automotive solution also provided a strong network of after-sales services that preserved and eased vehicle ownership experience across Africa. The acquisition of East Africa’s leading online auto marketplace was the next step for Autochek as it expands its footprint in the region and continues its mission to provide seamless access to auto financing across the continent. As part of the agreement, ROAM Africa will transfer ownership and operational control to Autochek. Speaking further, founder and CEO of Autochek, Etop Ikpe, said: “The acquisition of Cheki Kenya and Uganda, is an important milestone for us, and we are excited to be working with ROAM Africa once again, building on their achievements over the past years.”

Our Reporters

