Metro & Crime

Autocrash: One die, one other critically injured in Ekiti

Posted on Author Adewumi Ademiju Comments Off on Autocrash: One die, one other critically injured in Ekiti

A student of Ayo Daramola Community Secondary School, Ijan Ekiti, Gbonyin Local Government Area of Ekiti State yesterday died in an autocrash that occurred at Ado- Ijan- Ikare road which involved a truck. A sibling of the deceased student also lost his lower limbs in the accident.

The accident, which occurred on Tuesday evening, had triggered protest, leading to temporary blockage of the road before security agents removed the barricades mounted by the protesters. An eyewitness revealed to journalists yesterday, that the students, who lived at Ago, a farmstead located along Ado- Ijan road, were returning home when the accident happened. The source said: “The students who were of the same parents were returning home from school when they saw the tipper loaded with sand and the driver carried them with the hope to help them home.

“As they were going, the tipper driver wanted to dodge a deep pothole on the road and as he did this, the truck somersaulted and hurled the students out of the vehicle. “One of them got his head shattered and died immediately, while the other one lost his two legs and was rushed to the hospital for medical treatment.” When contacted, the Public Relations Officer, Federal Road Safety Corps, Ekiti Sector Command, Mr. Taiwo Ojo, confirmed the incident. He said the injured victim’s legs had been amputated through medical operation in a tertiary hospital in the capital city. Ojo said: “We learnt the driver wanted to help the two boys and as he was going, he got to a portion that had potholes due to construction works being undertaken by FERMA and the truck somersaulted. “Our men went for rescue operation and the police must have handed over the dead person to the family before they got there, so we don’t know much about the deceased as we speak. “But the injured victim is in the hospital and we could confirm that he had undergone major amputation operation on his legs.” The FRSC spokesman appealed to drivers to always be cautious of their speed and take precautionary measures while driving on highways.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

Outrage as suspected cultists kill two worshipers in A’Ibom

Posted on Author Tony Anichebe Uyo

There was outrage at the weekend as two persons were reportedly killed by suspected members of the Icelaand confraternity in the on going cult war in Etim Ekpo Local Government Area of Akwa Ibom State.   Those killed, according to sources are indigenes of Okoyo village in Ukanafun Local Government Area of the state, noting […]
Metro & Crime

Boat accident: Buni condoles with Kebbi

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Governor Mai Mala Buni of Yobe State yesterday commiserated with the government and people of Kebbi State over the unfortunate boat accident which claimed several lives. Buni, who is also the Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Caretaker Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee, in a statement issued by his Director General, Mamman Mohammed, described as […]
Metro & Crime

5 die in auto crash in Ibadan

Posted on Author Sola Adeyemo Ibadan

Five persons lost their lives yesterday in Ibadan, Oyo State capital, when a driver of a Mack truck lost control of the vehicle due to brake failure and crashed into a taxi conveying six persons.   The accident happened around 7.00 a.m. along the New Ife Road, Celica area in the Egbeda Local Government Area […]

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica