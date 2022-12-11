Metro & Crime

Autofest 2022: Fearless Energy drink, Fanfaro thrill auto-drifters, sports lovers in Ibadan

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

Sola Adeyemo, Ibadan

Thousands of youths and residents of Ibadan, Oyo State capital, were on Saturday treated to a thrilling moment by the management of Fearless Energy Drink, as auto-drifters, super bikers from Nigeria and the Western world, engaged in auto and bike racing, thus encouraging community and nation-building initiatives.

The venue was the Trans-Amusement Park, Bodija, where the Fearless-Fanfaro Autofest 2022, which was officially sponsored by Fearless Energy Drink, brought entertainers together in what was called: ‘Fun-filled auto-sports festival’. Speaking with New Telegraph, Saleem Adegunwa, Managing Director, Rite Foods Limited (makers of Fearless Energy Drink), said that his company was committed to partnering with initiatives that involve community and nation-building, as well as, consumer-centric activities that ignite fun amongst people.

Having earlier ridden with a drifter during the competition, Adegunwa said: “How do you have fun without energy? This is the biggest auto-sport event in the country and you cannot enjoy such an event without an increased boost in your energy levels, whether you are a drifter, biker, lover of the sport or consumer/fan watching the games. The only way you can embrace the thrill of the sport is to be energized, and this is what the Fearless Energy Drink is providing.”

Adekunle Olanrewaju, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, Fanfaro Oil Nigeria commended Fearless Energy Drink for the sponsorship, saying that the Fearless brand resonates with what the auto sport stands for.

“It is a fearless sport, tough, energetic, with maximum thrills to excite fans, auto lovers and consumers,” he stated.

The drifters that thrilled the crowd to breathtaking moments included: Mustapha Zakaria, aka Zaka, a 25-year-old drifter from Borno State, who drove a BMW E46 with 220 horsepower; Abdullahi, a 33-year-old drifter from Kano State, who drove a BMW E46 with 220 horsepower; Ahmad Alil Amir, a 34-year-old Lebanese Nigerian drifter from Kano State, who drove a BMW E30 with 195 horsepower.

Others were: Antonio, a 35- year-old Lebanese drifter living in Lagos, who drove a Nissan 350Z stingray; Captain Awaa, a 23-year-old Nigerian drifter from Bauchi State who drove a BMW E46 with 220 horsepower; JBash, a 25-year-old Nigerian drifter from Borno State that drove a BMW E46 with 220 horsepower, and Argo Raak, an Estonian drifter, that drove an Infiniti G35 with 320 horsepower.

TV sets, laptop computers, blenders, packs of the two flavours of the market-leading energizing Fearless drinks and cash prizes were won by fans and consumers in a raffle draw that was also organised at the aurofest.

 

 

