Autogas: FG pledges cheaper conversion, installation

In line with its commitment to usher in a cheaper alternative to Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) also known as petrol, the Federal Government has pledged to provide Nigerians with an efficient and cheap conversion process to Autogas, a better fuel for Nigerians. Minister of State for Petroleum Resources, Chief Timipre Sylva, made the pledge during an Autogas Dispensing Station and Conversion Inspection Exercise at the NNPC Autogas Dispensing facility Jahi and Autolady Garage in Abuja, where some government official vehicles were being converted to start using Autogas instead of petrol.

Sylva, who gave assurances of the government’s intensified efforts to ensure a smooth nationwide conversion process within the shortest time possible, charged conversion centres to make vehicles and user safety a priority during the process.

The Minister, who expressed satisfaction with the conversion process thus far, revealed that his vehicles and some vehicles in the President’s fleet would soon be converted as well. Executive Secretary, Petroleum Products Pricing Regulatory Agency (PPPRA), Mr. Abdulkadir Saidu, who also gave assurances of the Federal government’s determination to ensure Autogas would soon be made available to people all over the country, said some filming stations were already adding Autogas dispensers to their stations.

Saidu, who said gaspowered vehicles were cheaper and environmentally friendly than any other fuel presently available in the market, urged the citizenry to embrace Autogas, adding that majority of vehicles built in the last two decades were well suited for conversion for dual fuel applications and as such, were safe for all Nigerians willing to convert their vehicles.

