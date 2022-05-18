Automation of blood transfusion process to start soon

As part of the moves to ensure efficiency, speed and reliability in the blood transfusion chain, the Lagos State Blood Transfusion Service (LSBTS) has concluded plans to commence automation of blood transfusion service processes, including blood screening, storage, banking and transportation in order to ensure efficiency.

The Executive Secretary of the Lagos State Blood Transfusion Service, Dr. Bodunrin Osikomaiya, who disclosed this also says that the LSBTS is partnering with Civil Society Organisations (CSOs) in Lagos under the aegis of the Lagos State Civil Society Participation for Development (LACSOP) to increase advocacy for voluntary blood donation campaign and safe blood transfusion services in the State. Speaking after a stakeholders’ engagement with various CSOs in Lagos, Osikomaiya noted that the partnership became necessary in view of the need to achieve the mandate of LSBTS to provide safe blood for transfusion purposes.

According to her, the Lagos State Blood Transfusion Service is saddled with the responsibility of regulating the whole process involved in the blood transfusion chain; from collection, screening, storage, transportation, and transfusion of blood and blood products, adding that the availability of healthy blood for clinical use is considered sacrosanct by the agency.

She said: “We are engaging civil society organisations so that we can increase our service delivery. CSOs need to understand our modus operandi

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...