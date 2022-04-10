Automotive smart tyre industry to reach $161.6bn by 2030 –Report

The global automotive smart tire market will reach $161.6 billion by 2030, growing by 7.5 per cent annually over 2020-2030 considering the impact of COVID-19 pandemic.

According to the report by ResearchAndMarkets. com, the unit shipment of automotive smart tyres is anticipated to grow by 8.6 per cent annually over the forecast years.

The market is driven by the escalating demand for electric vehicles, the rapid emergence and advancement of autonomous and connected vehicles, as well as the increasing adoption of artificial intelligence (AI) and 5G networks.

The report is based on a comprehensive research of the entire global automotive smart tire market and all its sub-segments through extensively detailed classifications. Profound analysis and assessment are generated from premium primary and secondary information sources with inputs derived from industry professionals across the value chain.

The report is based on studies on 2017-2019 and provides estimate for 2020 and forecast from 2021 to 2030 with 2019 as the base year (Year 2020 is not appropriate for research base due to the outbreak of COVID-19 In-depth qualitative analyses include identification and investigation of the following aspects:

The trend and outlook of the global market is forecast in an optimistic, balanced, and conservative view by taking into account of COVID- 19.

The balanced (most likely) projection is used to quantify the global automotive smart tire market in every aspect of the classification from perspectives of Product, Sensor, Engineering Technology, Vehicle Type, Vehicle Propulsion, Distribution Channel, and Region.

