Autonomy: Plateau now a model for other states – Lalong

Musa Pam, Jos

Plateau State Governor and Chairman Northern Governors Forum, Barr. Simon Lalong has disclosed that the state has become a model for implementation of autonomy in which other states have sent teams to understudy its operations in order to fine-tune their modalities for implementing autonomy in their states.
New Telegraph reports that Plateau State is now two months into the implementation of full autonomy for the Legislature and Judiciary in the state, where heads of the three Arms of Government have vowed to continue to work together in the interest of citizens of the state.
Lalong stated this when he received the report of the State Accounts Allocation Committee (SAAC) which provided the framework and final negotiations that led to the adoption of the modalities for implementing autonomy in Plateau State.
He said the implementation of full autonomy for all arms of Government is a clear indication that his ‘Rescue Administration’ believes in the growth and stability of institutions that are necessary for building democracy and allowing the people to benefit more from good governance.

Reporter

