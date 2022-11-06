Body & Soul

Autopsy confirms, Davido’s son, Ifeanyi, drowned

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters Comment(0)

Police have now confirmed that Ifeanyi ADELEKE’S unfortunate death was caused by drowning in his father’s pool. The chef/cook and nanny could face charges of ‘involuntary manslaughter’ apart from negligence/ (dereliction) of duty.

The shock over the dastardly and untimely death of the 3 year old handsome son (heir) Ifeanyi Adeleke of music super star Davido (David Adeleke) and his partner Chioma Rowland has not abated. It has been an avalanche of grief from the world over.

As fans, friends, colleagues, associates and more have fallen over themselves to commiserate with the family over their devastating loss. It’s one loss that is undoubtedly irreparable & irreplaceable and may take a longwhile to ill.

The duo of Davido & Chioma since their loss, has expected have been incommunicado & silent in their grief as they try to come to terms with their anguish.

Even those that don’t know the young Ifeanyi one on one, but have only come across the bubbly soul only via the social media have felt the terrible loss so bad.

Imagine a boy that just celebrated to high heavens very recently at his 3rd birthday and was shown in a video learning to swim as he was been taught by his doting dad, only for him to die some hours later, via a death that could have been prevented!

In the aftermath of that disaster, 8 of those that were at the Davido mansion as at the time of the sad occurrence were taken in for questioning and 6 of them after been grilled were later released, while the boy’s nanny and the chef (cook), who were the actual duo last seen with the little kid were placed on arrest for more questioning to ascertain appropriately their culpability in the unfortunate death of the minor.

 

It was actually the duty of the nanny to see to the wellbeing of the boy. But she claimed she left him with the cook to answer a call! As was expected, the police were said to have conducted an autopsy on the boy and the verdict is death via drowning.

According to the Lagos State Police Public Relations Officer ‘Benjamin Hundeyin’ the “Autopsy has been concluded. It confirms the boy (Ifeanyi) drowned.”

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Body & Soul

Jerry Shaffer, Bella Shmurda, BadBoyTimz team up for new song ‘Vibration’

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

There is a new hit song, ‘Vibration’ and singers, Jerry Shaffer, Bella Shmurda and BadBoyTimz have the credit. The song, ‘Vibration’, is the brainchild of Nigeria’s first celebrity hype businessman, Jerry Shaffer. The song is another fine addition to the litany of hype-infused records in Nigeria. Arguably the perfect summer closing bop, the jam is […]
Body & Soul

World’s ‘ugliest man’ takes third wife

Posted on Author Oluwatosin Omoniyi

Wonders, they say never ends. What is a forbidden fruit to some is actually a sweet one to another. As it is exactly put, “one man’s food is another man’s poison.”   The age-long adage say so. What should ordinarily scare a normal person or if seen on the street, would scare the living out […]
Body & Soul

Nolly wood ready to compete globally –Ini Edo

Posted on Author EDWIN USOBOH

‘Nollywood ready to compete globally’ The Akwa Ibom-born Nollywood beauty needs no introduction in the Nigeria movie industry. She is Ini Edo! She was recently met on the set of Okirika drama series, putting in her best as usual. She told EDWIN USOBOH about what still needs to be done to improve the quality of […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica