Autopsy confirms, Davido’s son, Ifeanyi, drowned

Police have now confirmed that Ifeanyi ADELEKE’S unfortunate death was caused by drowning in his father’s pool. The chef/cook and nanny could face charges of ‘involuntary manslaughter’ apart from negligence/ (dereliction) of duty.

The shock over the dastardly and untimely death of the 3 year old handsome son (heir) Ifeanyi Adeleke of music super star Davido (David Adeleke) and his partner Chioma Rowland has not abated. It has been an avalanche of grief from the world over.

As fans, friends, colleagues, associates and more have fallen over themselves to commiserate with the family over their devastating loss. It’s one loss that is undoubtedly irreparable & irreplaceable and may take a longwhile to ill.

The duo of Davido & Chioma since their loss, has expected have been incommunicado & silent in their grief as they try to come to terms with their anguish.

Even those that don’t know the young Ifeanyi one on one, but have only come across the bubbly soul only via the social media have felt the terrible loss so bad.

Imagine a boy that just celebrated to high heavens very recently at his 3rd birthday and was shown in a video learning to swim as he was been taught by his doting dad, only for him to die some hours later, via a death that could have been prevented!

In the aftermath of that disaster, 8 of those that were at the Davido mansion as at the time of the sad occurrence were taken in for questioning and 6 of them after been grilled were later released, while the boy’s nanny and the chef (cook), who were the actual duo last seen with the little kid were placed on arrest for more questioning to ascertain appropriately their culpability in the unfortunate death of the minor.

It was actually the duty of the nanny to see to the wellbeing of the boy. But she claimed she left him with the cook to answer a call! As was expected, the police were said to have conducted an autopsy on the boy and the verdict is death via drowning.

According to the Lagos State Police Public Relations Officer ‘Benjamin Hundeyin’ the “Autopsy has been concluded. It confirms the boy (Ifeanyi) drowned.”

