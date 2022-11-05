Metro & Crime

Autopsy confirms Davido’s son, Ifeanyi, drowned

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

 

 

The Lagos State Police Command on Saturday said the autopsy conducted on the corpse of Ifeanyi Adeleke, son of Davido and his fiancée, Chioma Rowland, revealed that he died as a result of drowning.

The state Police Public Relations Officer, Benjamin Hundeyin, confirmed the development in a chat with our correspondent.

Hundeyin said, “Autopsy has been concluded. It confirms the boy (Ifeanyi) drowned.”

It had been reported there were indications that the police might conduct an autopsy to determine whether Ifeanyi died as a result of drowning in a swimming pool at his father’s residence in the Banana Island area of Lagos State.

An impeccable source, who confirmed the development, said it was standard practice for the police to conduct an autopsy in such a case, adding, however, that the police would desist from the move if the deceased family members were against it.

Though the family members are not saying anything yet because they are still in shock but until anybody says stop, the standard procedure is to conduct an autopsy and we are going to follow that procedure just like in any case of death,” the source said.

Explaining further, the source said out of the eight domestic workers interrogated by the police in connection with Ifeanyi’s death, the cook and nanny, whose job was to cater for the wellbeing of the three-year-old boy, had been detained for reasons including the failure to uphold the duty of care of the minor.

As of the time of filing this report, the nanny and cook were said to still be in detention.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Reporter

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

Ikoyi building collapse: Lagos Assembly wants compensation for bereaved families

Posted on Author Wale Elegbede

The Lagos State House of Assembly has called on Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu to compensate families of victims that died in the 21-storey building that collapsed on Gerrad Road, Ikoyi on Monday, November 1, 2021. The House also called on the governor to direct the relevant agencies to ensure that all requirements for buildings as stipulated […]
Metro & Crime

Oyo community protests IBEDC’s incessant power outage, outrageous bills

Posted on Author Sola Adeyemo,

Tired of the incessant power outage and continued receipt of outrageous bills, residents of Apete and other communities in Ido Local Government Area of Ibadan in Oyo State Wednesday staged a peaceful protest against the Ibadan Electricity Distribution Company (IBEDC). Representatives of the communities including: Adaba, Alakuta, Oloya Ajibode, Fanawole, Ariyibi Alapata, Akere, Yidi, Papa […]
Metro & Crime

Late night fire razes shops at Ajegunle plank market

Posted on Author Reporter

  Traders of the plank section of the boundary market, at the Ajegunle area of Lagos were still counting their loses as fire gutted parts of the market. The Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA) confirmed that some shops were gutted by fire late Friday night at the plank section of the market. Mr Nosa […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica