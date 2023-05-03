Autopsy Reveals CashApp Founder Consume Cocaine, Alcohol Before Death

Autopsy has revealed that CashApp founder, Bob Lee, consumed beer, cocaine, and ketamine before he was fatally stabbed in San Francisco, California, last month.

The 43-year-old Lee had cocaethylene, a substance created when alcohol and cocaine combine, in his system when he passed away.

The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner’s results also showed that the man’s body had cocaine and ketamine metabolic byproducts.

The analysis also included the antihistamine cetirizine, better known by its brand name Zyrtec.

Dr Ellen Moffatt, an assistant medical examiner, did not include these chemicals in her report, which cited numerous stab wounds as Lee’s cause of death.

She came to the conclusion that homicide by sharp injury was the manner and means of death.

Lee was stabbed three times, twice in the chest and once in the hip. One of the chest incisions was 2 to 3 inches deep and pierced the “right lateral anterior inferior ventricle of the heart” and the “right posterior lateral inferior ventricle,” according to the report.

But when Paula Canny responded to questions from reporters on behalf of the suspect, Nima Momeni, she emphasized Lee’s drug use.

“There’s a lot of drugs in Bob Lee’s system. I mean, Bob Lee’s system is like the Walgreens of recreational drugs,” Canny said after a pretrial hearing Tuesday outside the Hall of Justice in San Francisco.