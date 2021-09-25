News

Avail us list of dead Nigerians, INEC cries out

Posted on Author Onyekachi Eze Comment(0)

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has appealed to the National Population Commission (NPC) to avail it the register of death of prominent Nigerians, civil and public servants, compiled from the official records of government ministries, departments and agencies, as well as other Nigerians from hospital and funeral records across the country. INEC Chairman, Prof. Mahmood Yakubu who spoke on Friday when he played host to the Chairman of NPC, Alhaji Isa Kwarra, said that the commission periodically undertake cleaning up of the register of voters by removing ineligible persons or multiple registrants through a combination of technology and information provided by citizens during the display of the register for claims and objections.

He, however, said that INEC lacked the technology to identify and remove dead persons from its register. The NCP Chairman told his host that the commission was working towards conducting national census in 2022 subject to the approval of President Muhammadu Buhari.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News Top Stories

W’Bank: COVID-19 may destabilise Nigerian lenders

Posted on Author Tony Chukwunyem

…says pandemic’ll push 5m Nigerians into poverty in 2020 Nigeria’s banking system is at risk of being destabilised as the coronavirus (COVID- 19) pandemic triggers what might be the worst recession since the 1980s for Africa’s largest economy, the World Bank has said. In its latest Nigeria Development Update (NDU) report released yesterday, the World […]
News

Imo gets first oil bloc, to commence drilling

Posted on Author Steve Uzoechi

The Imo State Petroleum Development Company, an oil and gas exploration and mining company, owned by the State Government, has acquired its first ever oil bloc and now set to commence oil drilling, having participated and won the bid for the award of the oil bloc. This was contained in a letter from the Department […]
News

COVID-19: NYCN passes vote of confidence in Cross River govt

Posted on Author Our Reporters

The National Youth Council of Nigeria (NYCN), Cross River State chapter has passed a vote of confidence in the state government particularly the Ministry of Health, over its approach in the fight against COVID-19 in the state. The council also expressed satisfaction with the early strategies adopted by the government, which included the compulsory use […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica