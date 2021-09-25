Avail us list of dead Nigerians, INEC cries out

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has appealed to the National Population Commission (NPC) to avail it the register of death of prominent Nigerians, civil and public servants, compiled from the official records of government ministries, departments and agencies, as well as other Nigerians from hospital and funeral records across the country. INEC Chairman, Prof. Mahmood Yakubu who spoke on Friday when he played host to the Chairman of NPC, Alhaji Isa Kwarra, said that the commission periodically undertake cleaning up of the register of voters by removing ineligible persons or multiple registrants through a combination of technology and information provided by citizens during the display of the register for claims and objections.

He, however, said that INEC lacked the technology to identify and remove dead persons from its register. The NCP Chairman told his host that the commission was working towards conducting national census in 2022 subject to the approval of President Muhammadu Buhari.

