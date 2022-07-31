Available funds can’t liquidate NDDC’s liabilities –N/Delta Minister, Umanna

At the end of a two-day Management Retreat for staff of the Ministry of Niger Delta Affairs and Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) at the Presidential Villa, the Minister, Umanna Umanna, in an interaction with State House Correspondents vows to leave enduring legacies by building lasting structures and processes even as he laments that the funds available to the NDDC could not liquidate the liabilities. LAWRENCE OLAOYE was there

What are the highlight of your recent retreat?

At the end of the two-day management retreat for staff of the Ministry of Niger Delta Affairs and the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC). This retreat was an in-house retreat. And the main objective of the retreat was for both the Ministry of Niger Delta Affairs and the NDDC to take stock of the activities,

programmes of the ministry and the NDDC in the past, and issues arising therefrom. And then charts the way forwards. Essentially, we have decided that we will work to reposition both the ministry and the NDDC for better performance, and commit to achieving the goals set out under the ministerial mandates assigned to the ministry by Mr. President.

We have looked at issues impeding performance. And we have come out with strategies to deal with such issues. We have, at the end of the retreat, published the resolutions, and the conclusions of the retreat in a communique. The copy of the communique will be made available to you by the permanent secretary. I don’t want to go into all of the details and points because these points are already documented in the communique that will be made available to you.

But let me say in summary, that we are determined to ensure that there’s better collaboration between not just the ministry and NDDC, but other partners, including various state governments, the oil companies, and all those who are critical to our success in driving developments in this region. We had representatives of state governments. And we have looked at the situation in the past. And we have resolved that there will be better collaboration, more effective consultation with the various state governments in the conception of projects, in the execution of projects, and in the monitoring of projects so that all will be on the same page.

We took notes of Mr. President’s keynote address, especially where he read riot act about sharp practices. And examples were cited, including the contracts splitting, duplication of payment for multiple projects or multiple payments for the same project, lack of adherence to the Procurement Act. We’ve taken note of that. And all of the staff in the ministry and the NDDC have committed to ensuring that the Procurement Act will be duly observed moving forwards as we implement the programmes and projects in the ministry and in the Niger Delta Development Commission.

We are determined to change the narrative 21moving forwards. We also decided on the need to prioritise projects and ensure that meaningful and impactful projects are completed for the benefit of our people. And rather than spreading resources thinly, we will be looking at the way we budget for projects to ensure that key meaningful projects, regional projects are accommodated in our budget process moving forward. So, these are some of the highlights.

During the past administration, there was a disconnect between most of the governors and the ministry. What will you do to achieve better synergy with the governors?

In fact, one of the objectives of this retreat was for us to discuss how we can better achieve that. Indeed, that is on the table, and we are taking it very seriously.

And the representatives of the state governments, who were even present today, the heard when I said that, in our new approach, before we intervene, we will be writing to the governors for inputs because it is 2022all part of a rational need assessment approach, rather than sitting in the office and pretending that we know what is required. So, it’s going to be a new approach of working with the State governments to ascertain what is needed, and then to prioritise. If you were present when we were wrapping up, one of the things I said was that we were going to identify areas of high impact projects in the communities you have just mentioned. And then, we will carry out a need assessment before we proceed to intervene. So, as part of our new strategy, new approach, that is already being taken into account.

You promised to start publishing annual reports. How will you do that since you have less than one year to do? You also talked about unpaid contractors for projects executed. Before your administration, we have pockets of these groups of contractors, protesting and demanding for their funds. How does your administration intend to tackle this and how soon?

You see, for me, I look at my job at two levels. One level is the level to reset and build institution so that it would then not matter who takes over after me if we have the right processes in place, and we have built the institution to a level where no matter who comes in, he can then run on structures that will promote good governance. So, that is key to me. So, when I say we would publish annual accounts, we will start this year, by December, I will publish the one for 2022. And then I would hand over that to anybody who takes over from me. That would have been in place. So, it is also about making sure we build we build the right structures and processes. So, that is very important. So, that’s the way I see it. It is not about whether I have 10 years or five years, I want to reset what I find on grounds and make sure that we have the right processes in place and the right structures.

On the unpaid contractors, I think the situation is very messy really. It is very, very messy. Again, it is part of what we have to do to correct the mistakes of the past. Because there is no organisation that handles his finances in a rational manner and implements his budgets in a rational manner that is going to award contracts and pile up to a level and tune that we find in NDDC. The truth of the matter is that, the available funds today cannot liquidate the liabilities that we have at hand. That is the truth.

But having said that, we must also then work out some logical, sensible way of making payments to contractors. And I said today that, for example, if a contractor had done a job, he was not mobilized, he used his own resources to build a road. The road has been completed, taken over by NDDC. That should be number one priority for us if we’re going to make payments. So, we are seriously looking into that and we will come up with something that will make some difference. This is a very difficult situation for us against the background of what is being owed and what funds are available.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...